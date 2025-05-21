Should the signing of a new striker spark an Arsenal tactical rejig?

This summer, Arsenal will look to solve a long-standing problem. The club is finally expected to sign a traditional number nine to complete the missing piece in Mikel Arteta’s attacking puzzle. For several seasons now, Arsenal have gone without a natural centre-forward in a squad that has desperately needed one. Aside from the arrival of Gabriel Jesus, who is not a conventional striker, the Gunners have repeatedly neglected this crucial area, much to the frustration of supporters.

The lack of a central threat has undoubtedly cost Arsenal in key moments. Margins have often gone against them, and the absence of a goal poacher has stood out as a major reason for the near misses. Defensively, the team has been outstanding, few clubs in Europe can match their solidity at the back. Perhaps it has been the pursuit of defensive perfection that has come at the cost of attacking fluidity. Regardless, it appears Arsenal are now ready to back their manager, with Sporting Director Andrea Berta already actively searching for the right number nine.

Sesko or Gyökeres? Either way, a change may be needed

There is no shortage of realistic targets. Arsenal have been linked with Benjamin Šeško, Victor Gyökeres, Jonathan David, Matheus Cunha, and Hugo Ekitike. In recent weeks, however, two names have stood out as priorities: Šeško and Gyökeres. Both players reportedly come with manageable price tags and wage demands. According to reports, Andrea Berta favours the Swedish international Gyökeres, while Mikel Arteta prefers a move for Šeško.

Regardless of who arrives, both strikers bring something different to Arsenal’s current options. They are more traditional in style, with predatory instincts inside the penalty area, rather than playing deeper to link up play. That raises an interesting question. How can Arsenal maximise their impact? While tactical decisions are obviously up to the manager, that does not stop fans from offering ideas.

Time for a rethink in the fullback roles?

One potential adjustment could involve the fullback roles. Since the 2022–23 season, Arteta has heavily relied on inverted fullbacks, who step into midfield to support build-up play, retain possession, and help with pressing. Oleksandr Zinchenko was brought in specifically for that role, while Ben White also shifted to right-back around the same time. The system worked wonders initially, with Arsenal unexpectedly challenging for the title that season.

However, there has been growing criticism this campaign, particularly regarding the lack of natural width, especially on the left. Though Ben White and, at times, Jurrien Timber have offered overlapping runs from the right, the left flank has lacked that outlet.

With a traditional striker set to join, a slight tactical shift could be warranted. Allowing both fullbacks to overlap more often and deliver accurate crosses, not excessively, but with intent, could add an entirely new dynamic to Arsenal’s attack. Inverting fullbacks made sense when Arsenal had different types of forwards, but with a new focal point likely to arrive, this could be the right moment to experiment.

A change in approach may also lead to squad adjustments. For example, if more width is desired, a new left-back may be brought in, and Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez could be a strong candidate. That, in turn, might see Myles Lewis-Skelly move back into midfield, a shift that was expected long-term anyway.

This is just one observation, but what do you think? Should the arrival of a proper striker prompt a tactical rejig?

