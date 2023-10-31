Should the versatile Tomiyasu be given more game time this season?

I’m sure most Arsenal fans can’t stop rewatching highlights of the 5-0 win over Sheffield. The Gunners put on a spectacular display as they ran riot over the Blades. The team’s remarkable performance not only confirmed their Premier League ambitions but also highlighted the brilliance of some of their players.

Takehiro Tomiyasu was a standout performer in that game and he deserves particular praise. The Japanese player who came off the bench delivered an outstanding effort. Arteta replaced Ben White with Tomiyasu in the 66th minute. The Japanese international was introduced to play right back, a position he hasn’t featured prominently in this season.

In the last few games, he’s been introduced to play left back (and he dazzled in both instances). Anyway, he dazzled once more at the right back. His introduction did not feel like a decrease in levels at the right back and he was defensively competent.

CB, RB, LB, CM, CDM, CAM, LW, RM, ST there’s not job too big or too small for Takehiro Tomiyasu. He’ll smash it all day, every day. Asian footballing royalty ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/3vE4Vi4nvp — Gooner Chris (@ArsenalN7) October 29, 2023

To cap off his fantastic cameo, he scored his first goal for Arsenal in the final stages of the game. This delighted every Arsenal player and coaching staff. Tomiyasu’s contribution to Arsenal this season cannot be overlooked. Although he has played fewer than 250 minutes, he has always come in handy. He helped set up the goal against Manchester City, he restored order at left back against Chelsea, and he scored against Sheffield.

Mikel Arteta needs to consider giving him more playing opportunities, as he has the potential to greatly contribute to the team’s success. His performance is a persuasive indicator of his enormous potential as he can play wherever in defense.

Arsenal would surely benefit from incorporating him more prominently into their plans, leveraging his talents to reinforce their defensive solidity and improve their overall Premier League performance. His performance will only improve with more time on the field.

Sam P

