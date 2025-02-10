Should this be Gabriel Jesus last season at Arsenal?

Kai Havertz has faced considerable criticism since being used as the striker for Arsenal, a role that is not even his natural position. After some time out of place in the squad, Havertz has taken on the responsibility of playing as the false nine since last season. In this role, he is tasked with scoring the goals that the team needs, which naturally places a lot of pressure on him.

The criticism has been compounded by his occasional misses of relatively simple chances, which has led to a constant call for Arsenal to sign a new striker. However, it should be noted that Arsenal already have a striker in their ranks, Gabriel Jesus, who has spent more of his career as a centre-forward than Havertz has. Jesus was brought in from Manchester City to help Arsenal find the back of the net.

One of the key reasons Havertz has been tasked with playing the number nine role for Arsenal is that Jesus has failed to deliver in that position consistently. Despite his talent, Jesus has struggled to find his best form, and this has left Arsenal with little choice but to experiment with Havertz as a forward. While Havertz may not be ideally suited to the role, he has stepped up and is attempting to help the team where necessary, even if it’s not his most natural position.

The question, however, should shift from blaming Havertz to scrutinising the performances of Jesus. While Havertz may miss chances, Jesus has been in a prolonged slump, which has hurt the team’s attacking output. Signing a new striker in the summer would certainly be beneficial for Arsenal, but the focus of criticism should now be on Jesus, not on Havertz.

Havertz is simply filling in, while Jesus is the striker who has failed to deliver the goals Arsenal need. Given his struggles, it might be time for Arsenal to reconsider their reliance on him and seek a more consistent goal-scorer in the summer.