Should Thomas Partey have started against Man City?

What is with the TIME and ADJUSTING?
Maybe that’s why I am not a manager, but I just don’t understand Arteta’s approach to Thomas Partey.
If I was Arteta, and I had just sealed a deadline day signing for the most sought-after player we had been chasing for a few years, I would get him in the team from day dot! Especially if the player was fit and had previous game time just before he joined, why wouldn’t I play him straight away, and then pull him off if things were going wrong?
Look at other teams, Chelsea for instance, from day one they put in Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, granted they got a few pre-season games but isn’t this what the beautiful game is about? Buying players and giving them chances to prove why you signed them straight from the off?
If Partey had come to us injured then I would say fine, I understand why he wasn’t picked for the starting line-up. But he played only five days before we faced City, against Qatar, and bagged two assists in that 5-1 win for Ghana, he then was at the training ground on Tuesday and had a few days to settle into the training method, his surroundings and meeting his teammates.
With the way things went in training it seemed as the players gelled straight away given the reactions from Aubameyang and Lacazette when they finally came face to face with Thomas, it seemed as though he would have no issue settling in.
So why did we have to wait until around seven minutes before the end of the game against City to see our new player? Well that question was answered by Arteta:
“I think we have to respect that process and that timing for him because he only trained for a day really and there’s a lot of new information and different game models for him to understand, and we have to respect that.”
That may be the case but paying that much money for a player who is of that talent, surely it shouldn’t matter how much time he has trained or not. Let him play and then we can judge him after his performance and then decide whether he needs more “time to adjust” or not. Gooners?
Shenel Osman
Is this a question to ask and discuss??
Absolutely yes..
He started for ATM fortnight ago..
Started for Ghana
Then not started him on Saturday was stupidity…
Fitness is one aspect. Understanding a new system and your role in that system is another aspect. Teamplay requires some understanding of how your teammates function in their roles.
I expect Partay to play soon but Arteta said he had 1.5 trainings with the team. So should Partay have started? No!
Agreed!
Well said
1 and a half days training with the squad .
Nuff said
Typical comment, lacking of any knowledge from you Dan kit. Keep it up!
Partey is going to be a regular starter. Be patient. Most probably he will start the next game if not definitely games after that.
1.5 days isn’t enough to understand your teammates and coach’s plan. Just a day into the training and starting him against City (only of the best PL teams) would have put a lot of pressure on him and if he had succumbed, we would again be cursing Arteta.
Put a little faith in your coach fellow gooners 🙂
“Look at other teams, Chelsea for instance, from day one they put in Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, granted they got a few pre-season games…”
It appears you’ve already answered your question.
I don’t even know if this is a question, because you already answered your own question. I can criticize arteta tactics against city but I won’t criticize him not starting Partey, although it’s the choice of the coach, I’m very sure a certain Jose would have started him. But I understand what arteta did with Partey.
I personally believe he shouldve started.He is a superb intelligent player and its not that hard to get a job done from him.You give him the instructions and i am sure he couldve easily done that.
And if you are happy bringing him in the 80+th minute why dont you just start him(he was match fit)…😔
You’re entitled to your opinion.
I wouldn’t have started him, I would liked to have him start defo but i realise that a days worth of training and adjusting to everything in the space of 2-3 days would have been to soon.
I expect him to start against Leicester, maybe get some game time on thursday.
Just be patient
Not playing Partey would have made loads of sense if Arsenal had a playing pattern or style against City that the introduction of Partey would have disrupt. Howbeit, there was no style, no pattern just sitback take the hits and look to breakout. I’m not sure you need a week of training as a prof-Midfielder to get that. Then introducing him with just 10min left lol. Moushitno would not have hesitated even if he only had 2 hours training. Cos he’s by far better that what we’ve got at the moment, team trained or not.
That been said, Arteta is the coach and so far I still trust him. I don’t wanna start labelling him just yet.
a ridiculous decision by arteta which shows a weakness of character .. torreira immediately started for simone in their victory who are right now a superior team to us .. just hope its a bug and not a feature but the lack of a clear footballing philosophy beyond playing out from the back (with players who are uncomfortable doing it) is a worry