Should Timber or Calafiori be Arsenal’s left-back at Aston Villa?

Arsenal’s upcoming match against Aston Villa has got fans wondering about the left-back position. It might be wise to avoid starting Oleksandr Zinchenko at LB against Villa on Saturday evening, don’t you think?

Zinchenko is a decent player who really helps us keep the ball, but there are some concerns about his ability to defend in his primary position at LB. Given his occasional difficulties in 1 v 1 situations, it might not be the best decision to match him up against a rapid Leon Bailey.

Villa completely dominated Arsenal in both matches last season, not even allowing them to score a single goal. In both games, Bailey gave our Gunners a difficult time on their left side, getting the better of Zinchenko.

The Jamaican international could be a real challenge to handle once again; he would be ready for Zinchenko, so the Ukrainian shouldn’t be considered a left-back option for the Arsenal versus Villa match.

Jurrien Timber, who had a strong 21-minute cameo appearance against the Wolves, can handle him. I think the Dutchman is totally prepared for the challenge, especially since he hasn’t had any major injury setbacks since returning from the ACL injury. After an injury robbed him of a chance to show what he’s all about, he should be motivated to make an impression.

I would have really liked Calafiori to play in that game, though. However, I’m not Arteta, and I’ll be content to wait until the Italian is considered ready to make his first Arsenal start, which will be when the Spaniard feels he’s ready.

The former Bologna star would’ve been a terrific fit for Arsenal against Villa, who have a strong attack on their right side and like to pack the midfield. With his impressive 1 v 1 skills and knack for aggressive interceptions, he’s able to effectively contain and disrupt opponents play.

Timber made an impressive cameo appearance against the Wolves. Don’t you think Calafiori could also benefit from such an opportunity against Villa to give us a test of what it’d feel like once Arteta seems to unleash him at full speed?

Daniel O

