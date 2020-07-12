Should Tottenham v Arsenal now to be renamed the Europa League derby?

This has been a very strange season for the two North London clubs, Arsenal and Tottenham,and with The Gunners sitting in 8th in the table, just one point above their rivals, it is probably fair to say that only the winner of this game will have a chance of making it into the Europa League next season.
As Danny Murphy said in his column in the Daily Mail: “It is unusual for a north London derby to only have Europa League football riding on it. Arsenal are unbeaten in five and Spurs haven’t conceded in two but the reality for both clubs is that they face a long-term project.”
Considering that last season Tottenham reached the Final of the Champions League and Arsenal the Final of the Europa League, this year has been a let down for both sets of supporters. Both teams have appointed new managers and could be said to be in a rebuilding phase, and Murphy doesn’t think think things will improve much next season either. “I don’t see either club being in next season’s top four unless they embark on a heavy summer of recruitment, which looks unlikely.” he continued. “Long-term, Arsenal look fine because of the young talent coming through. Spurs have the edge at the moment because of the experience in their squad.
“I’d expect them to finish above Arsenal this season and next, particularly as a full season from Kane guarantees you 20 or 25 goals. Both teams are clearly behind Liverpool, Manchester City and probably Chelsea and Manchester United — but there is enough quality to produce a cracking north London derby.”
Obviously it is always going to be a top fixture for the fans who are hoping for bragging rights against their neighbours, and right now a place in the Europa League is up for grabs, but the fact is, the “Kings of North London” title is the only real benefit for either side this season.
Darren N
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
If 8th spot secures EL, it is a quarter final, we still have 3 games left to not finish bellow 8th which is best spot we can finish at ..
I guess we can thank City who may make two spot available for EL if they win cup and banned from Europe.
Still need to beat Spurs and 3 last games, Burnley Everyone right behind us.
Sad to see Arsenal sink so fast…in less than 2 years time we became a midtable team, we know we got lucky last year, other teams doing bad saved us…
We fight for 8th spot,
Mogunna I agree we don’t have a great deal to play for at this stage of the season but the team have definitely improved under MA do you not agree?
So to suggest we can only hope for the same league position next season is just doom and gloom talk by you. Teams can rise and fall quickly, where was SU last season compared to now? Chelsea went from outside of europe spots to winning the league the following year. So many example I could give you. Cheer up my friend things are slowly on the up!
Sorry, we fight for 8,9 and 10th spot.
You right tho, call it the 8spot Derby.. Can’t finish above but bellow if anything. Thumbs up Pat,, wake people up to smell that coffee; we a midtable team fighting for 8 spot!
The spuds to fly ‘Levy out’ banner over the stadium later….
What I’d give for this mindset later –
Lee Dixon (North London derby) “I remember my first north London derby and Tony Adams literally had me up against the wall by the throat and said; ‘You don’t understand. We can’t lose this game’”
8th
