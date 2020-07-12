Should Tottenham v Arsenal now to be renamed the Europa League derby?

This has been a very strange season for the two North London clubs, Arsenal and Tottenham,and with The Gunners sitting in 8th in the table, just one point above their rivals, it is probably fair to say that only the winner of this game will have a chance of making it into the Europa League next season.

As Danny Murphy said in his column in the Daily Mail: “It is unusual for a north London derby to only have Europa League football riding on it. Arsenal are unbeaten in five and Spurs haven’t conceded in two but the reality for both clubs is that they face a long-term project.”

Considering that last season Tottenham reached the Final of the Champions League and Arsenal the Final of the Europa League, this year has been a let down for both sets of supporters. Both teams have appointed new managers and could be said to be in a rebuilding phase, and Murphy doesn’t think think things will improve much next season either. “I don’t see either club being in next season’s top four unless they embark on a heavy summer of recruitment, which looks unlikely.” he continued. “Long-term, Arsenal look fine because of the young talent coming through. Spurs have the edge at the moment because of the experience in their squad.

“I’d expect them to finish above Arsenal this season and next, particularly as a full season from Kane guarantees you 20 or 25 goals. Both teams are clearly behind Liverpool, Manchester City and probably Chelsea and Manchester United — but there is enough quality to produce a cracking north London derby.”

Obviously it is always going to be a top fixture for the fans who are hoping for bragging rights against their neighbours, and right now a place in the Europa League is up for grabs, but the fact is, the “Kings of North London” title is the only real benefit for either side this season.

Darren N