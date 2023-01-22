Should Trossard replace Martinelli against Man United as the Brazilian needs a rest

Would you agree that Gabriel Jesus’ absence (due to injury) has had an impact on Gabriel Martinelli’s performances?
Martinelli, Jesus, and Saka were Arsenal’s default starters in attack prior to the World Cup break. Martinelli thrived during that period (from the start of the season to the World Cup break), most likely due to the effect Jesus had on his game.
Apart from scoring goals, Jesus was instrumental in making Arsenal’s attack click, as he not only scored goals but also created chances and provided assists for the likes of Martinelli.
Unfortunately, we know that Jesus was injured during the World Cup and will be out for some time. Many saw Jesus’ absence as a blow to Arsenal’s attack, and while Arteta has found a way to reduce the impact of his absence, Martinelli has struggled.
While playing alongside Jesus, the Arsenal left winger had 5 goals and 2 assists; without him, he has only 2 goals and no assists. Notably, Gabriel Martinelli said this, as per the Mirror, about his compatriot earlier in the season: “It means a lot to play with him and have the connection we do; I can learn a lot of things from him.
“He’s a very good guy, and not just me but all the players are very happy with him. On and off the pitch, he’s a great guy. He always tries to give advice to us—go in behind or come short to play. When he makes one movement, we do another one, so he always tries to help us with these details, and they are so important.”
Martinelli will undoubtedly recover from his poor goal-scoring form, but Arteta must consider alternative ways to assist him in recovering from his poor form. On a good day, Martinelli has truly been something else this season, but maybe it’s time to give him a rest.
Is this why Arteta got Trossard signed in time for him to be in today’s squad?
Darren N
Tough question because Martinelli Will have pretty tough evening against Wan Bissaka…
Wan Bissaka is pretty strong defensively…
So much of the play might come from right side…
Also Martinelli will play in isolation as Zinchenko will drift into centre Midfield…
I am pretty nervous today..
Actually not feeling confident of winning today…
Just fearful feeling of loss…
I don’t know what I am talking..
Just pretty much nervous
5 goals 2 assists with Jesus and 2 goals 0 assists without him. In how many matches for either?
I swear, the analysis is wack. Just raising alarm for nothing. 14 games he scored 5 goals with jesus, just 4 game he already scored 2, if he continues at this rate he will score 7 game in 14 matches. 2 more than wen jesus was here, if anything jesus is taking his shine, mostly Drifting into martineli position.
Martinelli is alright, a lil tired I may agree, but he has a week to rest now
Why would you leave one of the best players of the season on the bench?
150% Martinelli and all the team will be pumped for Man Utd as the only side to beat us to date. !
Let Martinelli run rings around Wan Bissaka for 60 mins and then let Troussard skin him with fresh legs if required. ! Time for rest comes against the other teams not top 4!
Well put👍
Jesus attracts a lot of attention from defenders, providing more space for Martinelli to operate in. Also, you raise a valid point with Zinchenko. Because he drifts inside it leaves Martinelli isolated on the flank. If Tierney plays the Martinelli gets the much needed support he needs because due to the overlapping runs. I think long-term we need another left-back so Zinchenko can switch with Xhaka.
Doesn’t xhaka provide that support on the left when zinchenko plays?
They keep repeating this and I keep tell them xhaka provide dat for martineli, am tired. They are using the old system to compare with the present one
Xhaka and Partey also stoped scoring when Jesus is out. Let’s play Lokonga and Matt Smith to give them a rest.
No way, you can’t drop the guy who is absolutely in beast mode at home. Martinelli is one of the key to our attacks and this is not the game to rest ylone of your best player. Do not fix which is not broken. There will be other games to give him rest probably in FA Cup against city but league is an absolute priority. We will never have better chance then this to.win it.
Dropping Martinelli could also hamper his confidence because the feeling of finding oneself on bench after signing new player will not help the atmosphere in dressing room..
Very tough game . might end up looking easier for either team thay wins. But i trust in this boys to massively show up. 3|1
Start with our normal first eleven, and if needed, bring on Trossard and ESR with fifteen mins to go. Arteta has a plan, he knows his naivety cost us the game against Man Utd, and the fact the gutless Tierney disallowed Martinelli’s goal which VAR stated later it should have stood