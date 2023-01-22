Should Trossard replace Martinelli against Man United as the Brazilian needs a rest

Would you agree that Gabriel Jesus’ absence (due to injury) has had an impact on Gabriel Martinelli’s performances?

Martinelli, Jesus, and Saka were Arsenal’s default starters in attack prior to the World Cup break. Martinelli thrived during that period (from the start of the season to the World Cup break), most likely due to the effect Jesus had on his game.

Apart from scoring goals, Jesus was instrumental in making Arsenal’s attack click, as he not only scored goals but also created chances and provided assists for the likes of Martinelli.

Unfortunately, we know that Jesus was injured during the World Cup and will be out for some time. Many saw Jesus’ absence as a blow to Arsenal’s attack, and while Arteta has found a way to reduce the impact of his absence, Martinelli has struggled.

While playing alongside Jesus, the Arsenal left winger had 5 goals and 2 assists; without him, he has only 2 goals and no assists. Notably, Gabriel Martinelli said this, as per the Mirror, about his compatriot earlier in the season: “It means a lot to play with him and have the connection we do; I can learn a lot of things from him.

“He’s a very good guy, and not just me but all the players are very happy with him. On and off the pitch, he’s a great guy. He always tries to give advice to us—go in behind or come short to play. When he makes one movement, we do another one, so he always tries to help us with these details, and they are so important.”

Martinelli will undoubtedly recover from his poor goal-scoring form, but Arteta must consider alternative ways to assist him in recovering from his poor form. On a good day, Martinelli has truly been something else this season, but maybe it’s time to give him a rest.

Is this why Arteta got Trossard signed in time for him to be in today’s squad?

Darren N

