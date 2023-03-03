Should Trossard replace Nketiah in the starting line-up every week?

Leandro Trossard should continue as Arsenal’s striker; only Jesus should replace him! I know this won’t go well with many, but if it’s working, why change it?

Arsenal now have a run of three wins in a row after getting their revenge on Everton by beating them 4-0 at home last night to establish a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League log.

Arsenal’s goals were scored by Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and a brace from a reborn Gabriel Martinelli on either side of the half.

Mikel Arteta has been making a bold decision by playing Leandro Trossard as his main man in attack. Impressively, the 28-year-old has repaid the Spaniard’s trust and has been producing sparkling performances.

The Belgium international has produced two assists in his last two Premier League outings, and he has scored one goal in his last five appearances for the Gunners.

He was marketed as a versatile star who can play on the wings or as a lone striker when he was signed, and that is exactly what he is providing the table toppers. Odegaard is perfect; his ferocious speed, excellent technical ability, good dribbling skills, creativity in the final third, and being a clinical finisher have Arsenal flying to the PL title.

With Gabriel Jesus’ still out due to injury and Eddie Nketiah’s inconsistent performances in the No. 9 role in recent weeks, Leandro Trossard, who has already shown he could deliver the goods up front, could be a short-term solution to the Gunners center forward woes.

Would Arsenal really have gotten that from Mudryk?

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – Arteta on Everton win – “had no doubt we would turn it around” after mid-season blip. “I see how much the players want it”…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids