Should Trossard stay as Arsenal’s (false) Number Nine when Gabriel Jesus returns from injury?

Gabriel Jesus is Mikel Arteta’s first-choice striker. In his absence, Arteta has experimented with several players at the Number Nine position. He has played Nketiah there and the Englishman has shown a lot of promise, but hasn’t been efficient in actually putting the ball in the net on a regular basis.

Kai Havertz also made an appearance there, He did in the Community Shield, and Leandro Trossard has also played there recently. However, in these experiments to replace Jesus, who has demonstrated that he can never play more than 25 league games, I believe just one player has proven to be a worthy backup.

For me, Leandro Trossard is the player who has given Arsenal’s assault new life. The Belgian, like Jesus, has a significant impact on Arsenal’s attacking force. He’s full of strength and skill.

If he doesn’t assist or score, he ends up creating chances by tormenting the opposing defenders. The connection he is forging with Saka has already been dubbed one of the Premier League’s deadliest attacking duos.

This season, Saka has assisted on all six of Trossard’s goals. With Jesus potentially still out, Arteta should consider retaining Trossard in the No. 9 role after the international break, because if it’s working, why change it? The collaboration with Saka may not be the only collaboration to look forward to.

Mikel Arteta mentioned last season, after beating Leicester on Friday, that he fantasizes of a tactical maneouvre in which Martinelli and Trossard (who may play No. 9) switch positions to get the most out of each other. “He [Trossard] is so good in the small spaces. He’s got that creativity to open people up and I’m really happy with him.

“We have the option to play Leo as the No 9 and we have the option to play Gabi as the No. 9 and Leo on the left,” said Arteta.

Trossard is so underappreciated! When you consider that he has had 15 Premier League goal involvements for the Gunners since joining the club, you’ll agree with that assertion. Only Saka (20) had more for the Gunners at the time.

Daniel O

