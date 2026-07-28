Should Vinicius Junior become Arsenal’s highest-paid player immediately he joins?

Vinicius Junior has emerged as a leading transfer target for Arsenal as uncertainty continues to surround his future at Real Madrid. The Brazilian has reportedly struggled to agree a new contract with the Spanish club over the past several months and has now entered the final year of his current deal.
Vinicius is widely regarded as one of the best players in world football and has continued to demonstrate his quality with consistent performances. Real Madrid are understood to be keen to keep him at the club, but they are reportedly unwilling to meet his current contract demands, leaving his long-term future unresolved.
Arsenal prepared to make major financial commitment
According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are interested in signing the Brazilian attacker and are prepared to offer him a salary of at least £400,000 per week. If such a move were to be completed, he would become the highest-paid player at the Emirates.
Although Real Madrid already pay higher wages than Arsenal, the proposed deal would still represent a significant financial commitment from the Gunners. The club have already secured new contracts for several key members of the squad, yet Vinicius would reportedly earn more than all of them if he joined this summer.
The size of the proposed salary underlines Arsenal’s determination to strengthen their attacking options with one of the game’s most highly regarded players. It would also highlight the club’s willingness to invest heavily in a player they believe could make a major impact.
Potential dressing room concerns
While the arrival of a player of Vinicius’ quality would be viewed as a significant statement, his reported wages could also create challenges within the squad.
With several senior players having recently committed their futures to Arsenal on new contracts, the Brazilian would immediately become the club’s top earner. That situation could place additional attention on both the player and the club if expectations are not met straight away.
Should Arsenal complete the transfer, there would be considerable pressure on Vinicius to justify his reported salary with strong performances from the outset, while the club would hope any concerns over the wage structure are outweighed by his impact on the pitch.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…
While Vinicius will certainly be highly productive right from the start, a lot will also depend on the service e gets from the midfield and other parts of the field. It’s all a team sport.
That said and with the nature of his wages, the idea of Arsenal becoming Vini FC certainly comes with lots of baggage.
May be just let PSG and Chelsea have him and wish him well ….
Since they main goal this season is to win they champion league, this deal is a must.
A long way to go before we talk about VJr.
Arsenal are being used to stir the pot in the ongoing negotiations taking place between the agents of the “superstar” and Real Madrid..I sincerely hope we do not sign a guy who could cause real problems at our Club both off and on the pitch.His recruitment would destroy our current wage structure and his reluctance to carry out menial defensive duties could disrupt the team ethic which won us the Premier League.The success of PSG without Mbabbe is surely an exellent example of what can be achieved when every player shares the work load and pulls together.VJnr like the aging Ronaldo and Messi, does not pull his weight off the ball and i cannot believe that Arteta would entertain such a signing given his demanding hard working philosophy .
I accept your opinion and reasoning but he has won 3 league titles and 2 champions league titles as a player with so called issues, with a team. And pipped to a ballon dor. He is a winner. Would he change in a “family environment” ?
But I do not see him coming to Arsenal in reality.
Short answer – yes.
We would have to pay him bucket loads to get this right, given money seems to be the reason he’s not signing holding on RM’s contract renewal offer.
not really you pay hlm maybe 100 thousand more then Kai Havertz and let him keep his image rights
the wages that certain players are on at Arsenal of course one of the best in the world should get more
Correct Dan, I hear in the Prem, players get 100% of image rights, whereas in La Liga, you get 50%… Or something along those lines.
I just have no cracking clue what the actual financial numbers associated with it though in order to think of a weekly wage + image rights to come up with a lump sum.
Arsenal would do 350-400
hes got like 16 grand deals
I heard Adidas alone pay him like 7 million.a year so he can make serious money at Arsenal
unfortunately I think deep down he and Madrid want to find a compromise
Okay that makes sense then.
My concern is that, while/if we are waiting to see what transpires here, other targets will be signing elsewhere. Diomande seems destined for Madrid, Barcola will probably end up at Liverpool (although I think he is overpriced anyway). There’s not many quality LW’s around that will be available.
We could also be holding back on recruitments in other areas because if Vini does become available, we would probably need deep pockets. I know he’s only got a year left on his contract, but he will still not be cheap imo.
I wouldn’t worry dude
my assumption is Arsenal know this is a long shot so will be keeping options open
brand