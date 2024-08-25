Should we be excited about Arteta’s latest comments on the transfer window?

Arsenal have had a pretty decent transfer window so far with the likes of David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino coming in on a permanent transfer however With just over six days to go before the closure of the window, Arteta has seemingly hinted in his latest press conference that our transfer business is far from over: ‘A lot of surprises can come in the final days’ Mikel replied when asked of any more transfer activity before the deadline.
This has sparked excitement among the gunners faithful regarding the possibility of making a Marquee signing. Given there are still areas in the squad that could be improved further, a major signing could be actually plausible especially after the comments above.
If we are potentially going to make a shock move, a forward player is then the most likely signing to be made considering how light we are in that position, especially on the right wing given that Fabio Vieira and Nketiah have both left in this window, with the former joining Porto on loan. The striking position is also a likely place where we would strengthen in the Frontline but looks less likely given the form of Kai Havertz and the return of Trossard.
The news that Gabriel Jesus has got a groin injury could mean that Arsenal really needs more depth in the forward line…
His comments might not be anything to read too much into and could just be teasing the media and us, but we have the right to get excited given the last time Arsene Wenger said something similar in 2014, we ended up signing Mesut Ozil on deadline day. So yeah anything can happen.
Who will potentially be our Marquee signing of the summer ?.
KENNETH BENJAMIN.
Fabrizio Romano recently made similar support comments
“Arsenal are considering opportunities on the market, so I would keep the door open for a last-minute chance”
but added
“I don’t think it’s going to be something very big. I see rumours on players like Nico Williams. I don’t think Arsenal will do something like that, I think if they decide to do something, it’s going to be something for a back-up and opportunity in the final days.”
so in terms of a ‘marquee’ signing it seems unlikely, probably more likely to young versatile player able to play right wing and centre forward
i like the look of Joao Pedro at Brighton, young, tall, Brazilian (Edu likes that) but perhaps early season form may escalate his price tag, his team mate Simon Adingra started on the bench, quite a bit shorter but then again so is Saka
let’s see…
I really like Adingra’s. He could be very useful. Hopefully Brighton wouldn’t charge too high a price for him.
Same – he’s very skilled and reminds me a bit of Mahrez. Not sure why he started on the bench, but he gave a brilliant assist for the winner, so that won’t bring his asking price down
Yes it makes sense
Dortmund are willing to sell Adeyemi, Moukoko and Mallen, so we may hear further news about them
Vlahovic hasn’t extend his contract either at Juventus and Jonathan David’s contract will expire next year
Brighton have an array of of talented young forwards and as they are in the process of spending 50m plus add ons for a new left back and a midfielder from Celtic, I would not be surprised if we are in negotiations with them for one of their wingers.
I read on another page concerning Arsenal’s bench being strong for defensive back-up. To which I agree.
It also said that the bench was weak back-up wise for the attack. Which again I agree with.
Doe’s anyone else out there agree.
upgrade on Nelson providing quality on the right wing particularly is a place we could strengthen
Why exactly do you feel we are weak in terms of defensive back up? White,Timber, Saliba, Gabriel,Califori, Tomi, Kwior and if necessary, Zinchenko.
How the gaffer manages his resources is paramount from here onwards even if there is no more new signings.
Tossard is not happy and though it appears minor it only takes one lost for things to go wrong .
In his own words, ” Leo is not happy ” it is going to be interesting to see how the Belgian international is dealt with, he has stake his claim and as a fan am too not happy with the former Brighton Man body language.
We also knows the gaffer does not have the best manmanagement skills.
Not to put down Martineli one of my favorite, but Tossard has to start on the return to his old stomping ground.
I can it’s quite clear why Trossard is unhappy because he literally scores or assists every game he starts whilst Martinelli has the ability of a league 2 player.
Needlessly harsh on Martinelli, show the lad some respect. With Merino and Calafiori in we’ll see him get a lot more support. I’ve always thought Martinelli was better off down the middle as a striker, his relentlessness and energy make him a handful and he’s surprisingly good in the air.
That’s just rude!
But Fast Gabi doesn’t seem in best form, it’s true. It don’t seem like the Martinelli of two years ago, early 2 seasons back he was flying and a coming force, he scored that brilliant goal at Man Utd cruelly ruled out, he was hanging on last man running in behind, and taking on defenders more hungrily than this.
Maybe after injuries, he is hesitant to overcommit his body?
Ridiculous comment about Martinelli, shows a total of game knowledge on ypur part. Maetinelki tireless work is wjat creages these opportunities for Teossard when he comes on.
Alternatively I think we should start getting worried the squad and bench is going to end up too thin and unbalanced. What I heard Arteta say is, he is already conceding he won’t have more than 22 pro’s in squad so is going to have to use and trust the youngsters.
Not only does the cover of the forward three already look thin on options, with Eddie still on the bench and Holy Gabi off for a scan, but if Eddie goes this week we are 2 forwards down next weekend, even without anymore injuries. Jesus injury more likely means Eddie won’t be allowed to leave this week, rather than forward bought. And there deffo won’t be a marquee signing who plays ahead of Kai, just back up.
With Veira out for the season, the midfield back up is starting to look thin as well now! If Ramsdale goes, there is no back up keeper for title chasing side.
And the defence back up looks left loaded. Left back the problem position and we are chasing Kadıoğlu? We have 7 useful options at left back. Or six if you discount Calafiori, who from just two fleeting sub appearances I have decided is NOT a left back, just cover for Gabi XL or makeshift number 6 (Calafiori a natural 6 imo how he goes chasing a tackle and always wants to dribble and drive).
With 5 days to go, looks likely to me Eddie, and the beast (who was used yesterday) and Ramsdale won’t be allowed to leave because the squad is already too thin.
Wow. What a moaning fan you’re. Merino is here already. We only need 1 forward player. Don’t be deluded and negative minded. We have a good squad.
We need a strike like vikytor full stop