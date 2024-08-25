Should we be excited about Arteta’s latest comments on the transfer window?

Arsenal have had a pretty decent transfer window so far with the likes of David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino coming in on a permanent transfer however With just over six days to go before the closure of the window, Arteta has seemingly hinted in his latest press conference that our transfer business is far from over: ‘A lot of surprises can come in the final days’ Mikel replied when asked of any more transfer activity before the deadline.

This has sparked excitement among the gunners faithful regarding the possibility of making a Marquee signing. Given there are still areas in the squad that could be improved further, a major signing could be actually plausible especially after the comments above.

If we are potentially going to make a shock move, a forward player is then the most likely signing to be made considering how light we are in that position, especially on the right wing given that Fabio Vieira and Nketiah have both left in this window, with the former joining Porto on loan. The striking position is also a likely place where we would strengthen in the Frontline but looks less likely given the form of Kai Havertz and the return of Trossard.

The news that Gabriel Jesus has got a groin injury could mean that Arsenal really needs more depth in the forward line…

His comments might not be anything to read too much into and could just be teasing the media and us, but we have the right to get excited given the last time Arsene Wenger said something similar in 2014, we ended up signing Mesut Ozil on deadline day. So yeah anything can happen.

Who will potentially be our Marquee signing of the summer ?.

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.