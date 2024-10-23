Arsenal News Arsenal Women

Should we be worried about Arsenal Women’s Wubben-Moy & Williamson’s fitness?

Should we be concerned about Arsenal Women’s Lotte Wubben-Moy and Leah Williamson’s fitness during this international break? Last Sunday Williamson didn’t start versus West Ham. She was on the bench during that 2-0 match, but she did not come on.

Interim Arsenal women’s manager, Renee Slegers, told us there was nothing to worry about; they just wanted to protect her and avoid overloading her.
We didn’t worry about the defender being injured because we believed she was just rested. Well, as expected, she, alongside Beth Mead, Lotte Wubben-Moy, and Alessia Russo, joined the England Lioness camp as they prepared for friendly games against Germany on October 25th and South Africa on October 29th.

In preparations for these fixtures, it has been noted that Leah Williamson isn’t fully participating in the training sessions, and worryingly, Lotte Wubben-Moy did not finish the training session. Lotte is still returning from a foot injury that tarnished her summer and caused her to miss all of Arsenal’s pre-season.

Sky sports Anton Toloui revealed that Lotte Wubben-Moy only completed the first half of England training yesterday; Leah Williamson did no-contact work. However, he implied that neither player appears to be in doubt for the game against Germany, at Wembley Stadium, on Friday.

Despite their likely inclusion, Gooners would prefer the England Lioness’ technical bench to rest the two Arsenal defenders against Germany wouldn’t we?. After the break, when Arsenal take on Manchester United, they need to be fit.

Are you worried Gooners?

Michelle M

  1. Michelle M,

    Wubben Moy has recently had a concussion and is currently going through the protocol that entails.

    As for Williamson, after the injury she had, they maybe being cautious with her.

    Something I will add, Mead has not been long. And doe’s anyone else agree, that she looks a shadow of the player she was recently.

