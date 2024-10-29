Should we be worried about Caldentey’s availability for Arsenal v Man United Women WSL clash?

Is there a need to worry about Mariona Caldentey not being available for that trip to Manchester United, on 3rd November? Last week, news broke that she had to withdraw from her training with Spain. Reports indicated that Caldentey was unable to complete Spain’s first training session as they prepared to face Canada and Italy in friendlies. It’s important to note that Caldentey didn’t actually sustain an injury; she played the entire 90 minutes of Spain’s 1-1 friendly draw with Canada.

That said, Mariona might not play in Spain’s friendly against Italy on Tuesday night, according to reports. Apparently, Mariona Caldentey, after attending the Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday night as one of the nominees, would not rejoin the Spain squad due to a family matter. Thus, the Gunner will not be available for Spain’s clash with Italy on Tuesday night.

Hopefully all is well with the Spanish forward; though it is great, she will be catching a break as she sorts the issue. That said, the only prayer is that come next weekend, Mariona will have returned, after sorting out the family matter, to feature in the Manchester United versus Arsenal women’s WSL clash at Leigh Sports Village.

The Spaniard has already made a significant impact at Arsenal; following a season in which she recorded 24 goals and 20 assists in 50 games, she has so far managed 3 goals and an assist in 7 competitive games as a Gunner.

Are you looking forward to the return of the WSL Gooners?

Michelle M

