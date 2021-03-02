Arsenal Injury News Arsenal News

Should we be worried about Smith-Rowe’s fitness record?

Hello goonersworld. I am sure we still feel good about our result against Leicester, it was an enjoyable performance from some of our fringe players.

Although, it was a bittersweet feeling for me because Emile Smith-Rowe got injured again, and I am afraid he could be out for a while.

No fanbase understands the frustration and the pain of an injury-prone player more than the Arsenal fanbase, as we have witnessed an alarming number of these kinds of players.

Players like Jack Wilshere, Robin Van Persie, Tomas Rosicky, Abou Diaby, Aaron Ramsey, Thomas Vermaelen and to some extent Theo Walcott have had terrible injury records at Arsenal, these players were at that time considered to have huge potential, but most of them couldn’t have make the much desired impact due to the many injuries they suffered.

In recent years, we have been able to reduce the number of frail, injury-prone players on our books, but it seems like ESR is the latest victim – seeing him go down yesterday made me feel bad for him.

Season Injury from until Days Games missed
20/21 Knock Jan 28, 2021 Jan 29, 2021 1 days
20/21 Shoulder Injury Sep 11, 2020 Oct 24, 2020 43 days 8Arsenal FC
19/20 Head Injury Sep 25, 2019 Oct 5, 2019 10 days 2Arsenal FC U23
19/20 Groin Injury Aug 8, 2019 Aug 16, 2019 8 days 2Arsenal FC U23
18/19 Adductor problems Apr 24, 2019 May 10, 2019 16 days 2RB Leipzig
18/19 Hamstring Injury Jan 15, 2019 Apr 12, 2019 87 days 16Arsenal FC U23RB Leipzig
18/19 groin strain Dec 1, 2018 Feb 28, 2019 89 days 6Arsenal FC U23RB Leipzig
18/19 Bruised Rib Sep 27, 2018 Oct 3, 2018 6 days 1Arsenal FC U23

Injury History provided by Transfermarkt

He has missed a total of 260 days since the 2019 season due to eight different types of injury, and in my opinion, that is too much for a 20 year old, who is at the verge of establishing himself at the highest level. How do you judge a bad signing or a flop? A flop is someone or a performer who is unsuccessful. A footballer is mostly called flop if he does not perform up to expectation as a result of many reasons, for me, a player that cannot stay fit to even perform consistently is a flop, best example is Keita of Liverpool; a very good player that can’t stay fit.

Now I am not saying he is a flop yet, but if his injury woes continue, we would be forced to find a replacement that can stay fit to help our cause and if the replacement does better, it would be difficult to get back in the team – but the good news is, he is only 20 and we still have a long way to go.

I think he has been well managed after his long lay off but an injury-prone player will most likely remain injury-prone for the better part of his career. My point is, at the moment, ESR is not someone we can depend on due to his fitness, a good attacking midfielder should be our priority in the summer. If we had money to spend, I would get more than one to be honest, I do not want to experience another depressing season where we say “if only ESR could stay fit”, he is simply not ready (fitness-wise) to have such weight on his shoulders.

Emi Buendia and David Brooks are players I really want us to sign. The former is a specialist attacking midfielder and massive goal threat. Being a south American, he is a tireless hard worker who would come in handy when we decide to play a high press. He is also a creative machine with 9 goals and 10 assists this season in the Championship, I have no doubt he would improve our team immensely.

That said, I wish ESR a speedy recovery and I hope he has an injury free career.

What do you think?

Goonerboy.

  1. Eddie says:
    March 2, 2021 at 10:37 am

    ESR ‘s injury has always been an issue.
    Not many know this or took the time to find out before calling Arteta out but ESR’s introduction to the team was delayed by his recurring injury. I think Sue is the only one I saw who found out also and she mentioned it on here.
    Many a times fans jump on the back of the manager not knowing reasons behind some decisions. Apart from Saka, all these kids keep struggling with fitness issues, the same thing is happening to Nelson but fans don’t care about these facts, they just want whatever they want to be done.
    Arteta was micro managing ESR and WS attacked when he dropped ESR for Odegaard but nah fans knew best.

    The sad part is the same thing is going on with Martinelli now.
    Martinelli suffered an ACL injury.
    An injury that takes 7-12 months to fully get healed.
    When he had that injury, Arsenal feared he might be out for the full season. We got good news when we were told he’s recovering fast and would be back by Dec. An injury that’s meant to last for more than 7 months for full recovery, he recovered on time, and just after one game for U23, Arteta played him against Chelsea an Important game during that period.(Yet fans says Arteta doesnt rate him).

    The next couple of games saw Martinelli overrunning and overworking himself, got himself an Injury scare, then after missing one game, went ahwad to push himself in a warm up and twisted his ankle. All of this going on with a kid recovering from a knee Injury, an ACL tear at that.
    I read Dr Raj a Lakers doctor said Martinelli Twisting his ankle was a red flag for neuromuscular deficits.
    Arteta goes on to keep him out from then onwards, but since then greedy fans who just don’t care or not interested in knowing how his recovery is wants him to play and play.
    Arteta says he’ll be an important player for us, and he’s apparently giving him more time to settle from his ACL injury knowing how hard Martinelli pushes himself.
    But I’m supposed to believe my fellow armchair fans know better about the situation when they don’t even bother knowing how serious his injury was?

    Martinelli will come back perfect, and I’m patient enough to wait for it

    1. Eddie says:
      March 2, 2021 at 10:43 am

      Also if you read Arteta’s last interview about Martinelli, you’d know that for an hardworking player like Martinelli, his efforts in trainings might not be at his usual best and all the boy needs is time to get his fitness levels and mojo back

    2. Highbury Hero says:
      March 2, 2021 at 11:27 am

      You talk like you are informed of everything that is going on inside the club. Martinelli himself has said he is fit and he is named on the bench. The injured player does not make the bench.

      You keep moaning about moaners but I only see you when the team wins or is in a good run of form. I never see you moaning about moaners when the team is in bad form.

      So who should I believe Martinelli himself who say he is fit or you?

  2. gotanidea says:
    March 2, 2021 at 10:38 am

    Smith-Rowe is still 20, so we shouldn’t be worried of his injuries yet. I’m more concerned of Tierney

    Besides, a good right-footed CAM isn’t rare to find and we’ve got plenty of CAMs at our disposal

  3. Terrah says:
    March 2, 2021 at 10:39 am

    Is Emi Buendia really South American?

    1. Declan says:
      March 2, 2021 at 10:52 am

      Born in Argentina.

  4. Dboy says:
    March 2, 2021 at 10:51 am

    ESR and KT is a worry for me though. We should get adequate cover for those two. Next transfer window should be a busy one 🤞hopefully.

