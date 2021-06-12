Should we be worried that Smith-Rowe has not yet signed a new Arsenal contract?

Now that Arsenal’s new Head of football operations Richard Garlick has joined the team, he has taken control of all contracts for new and existing players.
It would appear that Mikel Arteta is making a priority of tying down all his up-and-coming youngsters to new deals, and having succeeded in doing a deal with Bukayo Saka, he is now trying to get the rest on board.
There were numerous rumours that Folarin Balogun was stalling on his new deal, but the problems were overcome and there was official confirmation on his new contract from the Gunners at the end of April.
The latest youngster in the spotlight is Emile Smith-Rowe, who has rocketed to stardom since his debut against Chelsea on Boxing Day, and Kieran Tierney is also in line for an upgraded contract as well.
With just two years left on his current contract, Arteta is keen to get Smith-Rowe signed up quickly, especially as there are other Premier League clubs looking covetously at our new Number Ten.
But despite rumours that Arsenal is close to getting agreement, Football.london have given an update on Kieran Tierney’s contract talks and have added that there has not yet been any progress with Smith-Rowe as yet. They stated:
Meanwhile, the Gunners are confident that Emile Smith Rowe will commit to a new contract.
Contrary to recent media reports however, the England youngster is not ‘close’ to signing an extension.
Smith Rowe has two years remaining on his current contract and his extension is seen as one of the priorities for the executive team this summer, with talks already underway.
The Croydon-born youngster is seen as part of the Gunners’ ‘British core’ alongside Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney.
It is very clear that Arteta is working on a long term rebuilding plan, and making sure we have a settled set of youngsters that have been brought through in the “arsenal Way” from our academy.
I think Arteta should make Smith-Rowe the Number One priority to stop the fans getting nervous….
14 CommentsAdd a Comment
The person who writes most of these JA articles…has a lot of depressing energy..
Yes, because he’s so good in the CAM position. I think he wants to seek some assurance over his future role after reading some rumors about Buendia and Arteta’s future
I don’t see why he wouldn’t sign an extension. It’s his boyhood club, he is often in the starting 11, he’s young enough to have a reason to stay, even if his club is on an irreversible downward spiral.
I’m really negative when it comes to AFC but they’re not THAT bad to see academy players abandon ship.
Two years to go on his current contract, Emile Smith Rowe is probably looking at a big pay day now he has made the first team. I would trust Richard Garlick to get it done. If he hasn’t renewed by the start of the 2021/22 season, he should be sold. ESR’s bargaining power would be higher if his injury record was better.
It cannot be because Arsenal want to sign a new no. 10 who they have to do this summer for Option and to provide cover which ESR knows that should be making him delaying to renew his deal at Arsenal. But it could be the delaying is coming from him for a different reason but not because of my above aforesaid reason.
Maybe, it could be that he finds the Arsenal financial contract renewing terms offered him to renew.inadequate. Hence, his delaying.
But whatever be the case, I believe the problem will be resolved a,micably in such a way that will leave both parties happy at the end of the day which will also see us Gooners rejoicing after ESR has renewed for Arsenal. For, I am confident he will.
I think he is stalling to see who we bring in and how much we value him. As a previous comment stated his injury record is not great, hence we do need cover. Unfortunately there isn’t an academy player, yet good enough to understudy ESR. Therefore we need to sign someone, although personally I would play a 433 with smith-rowe and Willock flanking Partey. Both have the energy and drive to get in the box and Partey could adapt to the holding role. The cover for Partey would be Torreira whilst guendozi and Elneny could cover Willock and ESR.
I don’t worry one calorie regarding EMS, he will sign a new contract if not done it already. It’s amusing to read all the pathetic speculations regarding Arsenal and our players in the media 🔴⚪️
Almost as “amusing” as to read that you(don’t) worry in “calories”, a trick that is beyond my abilities! I eat my calories, like most normal humans.
Switzerland never quite as good as they should be. As usual. Good point Wales.
👍
Was t good for me as HH got 3 points 👎
Nope … more worried that xhaka isn’t yet fully out the door and the hapless Ramsey is sniffing around … the utter mediocrity of both on full display today
Gotta agree
Ramsey was about as good as the 10 years he spent here 👎