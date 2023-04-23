Should William Saliba play through the pain for Arsenal?

Arsenal has missed William Saliba in the last few games that he has been unavailable through injury and the Frenchman is reportedly keen on playing.

His injury seems serious, so the club has chosen not to field him in matches until he is fully fit.

At the moment, it remains largely unclear if he will play for the Gunners again before this season ends and the club fans are hoping he does return.

Saliba has been in superb form when he plays, which makes him one of the key men at the club.

Sometimes, players play through the pain for their club, which is tricky because it could worsen the injury, but former Frank McAvennie says some injuries don’t get worse.

Although he admits, the Gunners will get to decide if they want to take that risk or not.

He tells Football Insider: “Saliba gets a lot of credit from me for his attitude, I think it is great that he wants to play. I always say players do not do that enough so fair play to him.

“It really depends on the injury, the manager will have the final say and if the doctor says no he will not do it. I would not want him to play through the pain barrier if it is going to be worse in the long run.“

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba is a key player for us and it can be tempting to want to field him even when he is not 100% fit.

However, we must be careful not to worsen the injury and must trust the Judgement of the club’s medics.

Arteta proud of our comeback after Arsenal 3-3 Southampton

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…