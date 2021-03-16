Shouldn’t Arsenal fans be told the reason why Aubameyang was late?

A petty stamping of authority or a message well sent?
So, if reports are to be believed that Mikel Arteta left out captain Pierre Emerick Aubameyang for being late to the game, is it safe to say that despite us winning, Arteta was rather petty?
Here’s my opinion, Arteta is not one to shy away from disciplining his players, we saw him begin that with Matteo Guendouzi after we lost to Brighton. He never played for Arsenal again and was sent out on loan, but having a bad attitude and being arrogant and rude to other people is something completely different to being late to a matchday game.
Yes, he was supposedly late and yes that is unacceptable, but what if he had genuinely valid reasons for it and he couldn’t help but being late because somebody maybe needed his help? At the end of the day Aubameyang is only human, and you cannot tell me that nobody has ever been late to work before for one reason or another.
Arteta left him out completely from the game and we won, had we lost though many fans would be on his case. But regardless of the reasoning for him being late, if he was, if it was a genuine reason, I think he was wrong to leave him out.
In a big game, a North London derby, not any derby but a North London derby, a game that is so big for players, the club and the fans, a game that once was in our DNA to never lose, and despite being beaten many times in recent seasons by them, a game where no matter how the season is going, we always want and need to win, for North London pride, for confidence and for mentality if nothing else. So no matter the reasons of what is going on in a dressing room, if a player is not injured, especially if it is the club captain, you cannot leave him out.
Him being late is not a big deal. Now if he was late because his alarm didn’t go off or if he was playing PlayStation or just couldn’t be bothered to turn up on time then that is a different story, but this is Aubameyang, a player who loves the club, whose sees the club and the fans as his family, who ignored major big clubs to extend his contract in what could be the final years of his playing career, so why would he purposefully be late? If he really was late, and it was enough to leave him out and show authority then surely fans have a right to know the true facts so they can understand the managers reasoning behind the decision on a BIG matchday right!?
Although we don’t know the full details as Arteta never discloses things. Yes seeing authority from a manager is a good thing but if it is over something as petty as being late for good reason, then I think our manager has serious issues but he got lucky that we walked away with all three points!
Shenel Osman
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
If the reason was valid, I want to believe Arteta and his staff would have acted appropriately. He had more to loose dropping his captain. That he went ahead to drop him shows the reasons were probably not valid enough to have Auba pardoned. But really fans need to let this go, the more we press the more we likely will make this an issue in the squad.
Excellent points
This story has been done to death
If there was any valid reason for being late then a quick call on his mobile phone to the boss should have done the trick
No need and please stop these inciting articles, because Arteta and Aubameyang need to focus on the Olympiakos game. Unless you prioritize this site’s traffic over the next phase of EL
Shanel
You are seeing this as a one off event.
I back MA in what he did, it wasnt a petty move as you put it.
Auba has been late many times apparently so what do you think is the right message to him?
Oh you can be late consistently and you still play because you are Auba??
Nah mate, not for me
Agreed. As it has been reported this is not his first. For the manager to drop the most important player and captain of the team shows he had enough of that.
And if this is not the first then Mikel has been generous not to drop him before.
Still we had Ceballos who was going around punching everyone and contribute nothing on the pitch yet he wasn’t dropped and sent back to Madrid. The discipline issues have skyrocketed under Mikel something which we rarely saw under the great one.
Perhaps Mikel should try to earn the respect of the players. Disciplinary actions are not enough to get him that respect. He will get fear not respect.
He should try to fix the root of why are there is no discipline in and outside the pitch.
We have a big game and a chance to advance in the most important competition of the season. Can we focus more on that ?
Regarding Auba, I’m sur he will play AND score against Olympiacos so we can leave all this behind us. COYG
Well said William. Arteta is the boss, I have been late for work, sent home no pay (a few times,I like my bed). But kept everyone else on their toes and they were never late, good management.
A few times?!! Tut tut 😄
Com’n Shenel, I’t’s been revealed that he’s a serial late attender of scheduled meetings etc and it looks like Arteta is making a standard so he should. If Auba had good reason to be late a quick call would have sufficed.
…making a stand and so he should
Well, it certainly is a hot topic!! Even Henry and Carragher joked about it on Monday night football last night!
Btw, how good was it seeing Henry back on Sky? Been a while… and when he said “Happy to see Jamie. Two metres apart from me like in a game!”
😂😂 Classic!!
God help Auba if he’s late out for the 2nd half on Thursday!!
Trolling Jamie on his home ground Sue. Does it get any better?