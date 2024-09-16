Shouldn’t Arsenal Women have a better system to bring younger academy players through?

Arsenal Women’s young talent Michelle Agyemang who has been impressive this pre-season and in the games she’s played in the WSL has agreed a loan move to Brighton for this season to help further her development, but will this be a mistake? The now 18 year old has been extremely impressive when she’s been given the chance to shine and, although I do think it’s important for her to get game minutes, and more experience, it does leave me to question why this couldn’t be at Arsenal.

Everyone knows that Arsenal Women have a star studded side and with Eidevall and the recruitment board re-signing Stina Blackstenius and having signed star player Alessia Russo last season, it’s hard to guarantee that Agyemang would get enough game time this season. It’s no secret that young talents need this experience and game time, but we’re known for picking up injuries and with a lot of games to come this season across multiple competitions, it worries me that we might leave ourselves a bit thin.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, a big problem for me at Arsenal Women is that our youth development doesn’t seem to be given too much of a chance and I know that’s hard because of the amount of star quality we already have in the side, but I feel like a top club like Arsenal, who shine in women’s football and have become some what of a pioneer for the game, should have a better system to bring the younger academy players through and give them a shot.

What I’ve seen so far of Agyemang has been incredible, at 18 years old she’s still very young, but is very good on the ball, she has a lot of strength and can read the game very well. I think she’s more than good enough to get some good cup minutes at the least this season.

Of course, the player herself might want more minutes and Brighton isn’t a bad place for her to get some. They have a good team and set up and this loan will be vital for Agyemang’s experience and hopefully with this she is able to come back next season and take her shot at the first team.

Either way, us Arsenal Women fans will be backing her every step of the way and hopefully we can see her back in red and white at the start of next season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

