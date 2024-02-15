Shouldn’t we cut Arsenal’s Eidevall some slack, as Gunners reach Women’s Conti Cup semi-finals

Jonas Eidevall and our Arsenal Women are going through somewhat of a rough patch at the moment, losing two games in a row and haven’t really looked at their best in a while, but with plenty more games to come and still being in the race for the Women’s Super League title and the Conti Cup, there’s a lot more games to be won, but the pressure is definitely building on the shoulders of the manager Eidevall, as Arsenal expect results.

The Swede joined the Gunner Women in 2021, after leading his old club Rosengard to the quarterfinals of the Women’s Champions League, and has since settled into life in London perfectly. Only recently signing a new long-term contract with the club, after a string of great games from his team. Eidevall led Arsenal Women to a second place WSL spot in his first season in charge and then went on to win the Conti Cup in March 2023. Eidevall also led our Gunners to the Champions League semi-finals last season, with an Arsenal squad decimated by injuries.

He seems to have brought this great group of players together, and has got them playing great football, but after being knocked out of the Women’s FA Cup last weekend by Manchester City Women, the whispers have started to happen, and the pressure is building on the shoulders of the Arsenal Women manager.

Arsenal Women, currently sitting 3rd in the WSL table, are about to face off against Manchester United who are just 4 points behind us. If we don’t win this game on Saturday, it could start to look bad for Eidevall, and his coaching staff. We’re not fully out of the title race but sitting behind both Chelsea and Manchester City is not ideal and our Gunners have a lot of catching up to do. It leads a lot of fans to question is Eidevall is the right man for the job. This weekend could well change the WSL standings of the ‘Top 4’ as we all go into battle:

Friday 16th February

Chelsea v Manchester City (Kingsmeadow Stadium, 7.15pm) – Live on BBC2

Saturday 17th February

Arsenal v Manchester United (Emirates Stadium, 12.30pm) – Live on Sky Sports

Personally, I think he’s done a great job and in football you can’t always win, he’s got an incredible group of players and on paper, should be winning every game but it’s football and sometimes, it just doesn’t go your way. Losing against West Ham and then City at the weekend would have hurt our women’s confidence, but it’s his job as a manager to build that belief back into the team and I think he will do that. Last night’s 4-1 win over London City Lionesses, in the Conti Cup quarter-finals, should be a big confidence boost for all.

That said, if we do walk away this season out of the top three (Champions League spots) and without a trophy, the pressure could be too much, and we may need to start looking for another solution. Arsenal Women want to be winning titles, and for that you need the right environment and manager for the job. I really think Eidevall is that, but if he misses out on the WSL top three and the Conti cup this season, I do think his job will be in serious danger.

Football revolves around results and when you’re not getting them people start to stress out and get frustrated, but I personally believe in what Eidevall is building at the moment, and I think if given the time he will be able to cement himself as a legend at this great club.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

COYGW!

Daisy Mae

