‘Shut your mouth’ – Gunners legend tells Guendouzi to reign in the attitude

Emmanuel Petit has told Matteo Guendouzi to show respect and work hard to resurrect his Arsenal career.

The youngster is currently enjoying a spell on loan with Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga, where he has picked up two goals and three assists from his 21 appearances thus far.

His future at Arsenal remains in doubt however, having fallen out with manager Mikel Arteta on two occasions last season, which resulted in the midfielder not only frozen out of the matchday squads, but was forced to train alone also.

Fellow Frenchman and former Arsenal midfielder Petit believes he still has more to give for the club, but has urged him to curb his attitude and show more respect.

Petit told Ladbrokes(via the DailyStar): “I think things happened too quickly for Matteo Guendouzi at a time where he wasn’t strong enough mentally. He has a volcanic personality.

“He was called up to the French national team after a good run in the Arsenal team, but I didn’t see him have a very good game in that spell.

“He did OK in games, but as soon as he went to the national team, he changed on the pitch.

“He’s had arguments with referees, opponents, sometimes his own teammates, and I think this is something he has to control. If you want to reach the highest level and stay there, you have to control your emotions.

“He needs to realise this and adapt very quickly because I think he still has qualities and can bring something to Arsenal.

“When you can’t control your emotions, it’s very hard for your teammates to work with you, it’s hard for your fans to back you and it’s hard to keep out of the press limelight. But most importantly it’s hard for your manager to pick you.

“I remember he had a fight with Mikel Arteta and after that we didn’t see him again in an Arsenal shirt. You need to keep it in mind that at the end of the day you are just a player.

“Until you are the best player in the world, which you are not, you shut your mouth and keep working hard and respecting others.”

It remains to be seen whether Guendouzi will try to convince Arteta that he has matured, and that he has learned the lesson from their previous altercations and is ready to prove his worth in North London.

The manager’s say appears to be final, and I’m not sure the 21 year-old has a chance to save his Arsenal career or not.

Patrick