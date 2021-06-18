‘Sick man’ – Saka relives crazy moment in England training

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka gave an exclusive interview for the England Twitter account this week, and re-lived a crazy moment from training, which has been doing the rounds on social media.

The 19 year-old was left on the bench while his England side earned a 1-0 victory over Croatia, but he will be hoping to play a part this evening when we take on Kieran Tierney’s Scotland.

A win today will seal the Three Lions place in the next round of the competition, but Saka just appears to be enjoying every moment of his time on international duty.

He appears to have grown close with team-mates Jack Grealish and Ben Chilwell in the training camp, and he was asked about a moment which has gone viral on social media.

‘Jack [Grealish], yeah yeah, sick man,’ he told England’s official Twitter. ‘I think that volley he did was mad you know.

‘I think the volley was the one that I was trying to get my head around how to score it and I think he did it perfect you know the side winder just straight in the top bins.

‘He called it before as well so that’s what made it even crazier.’

The 19 year-old added that it wasn’t just Grealish’s effort that impressed him however, adding: ‘But even chilli [Chilwell] as well, he was banging it in from the volley but yeah I think it’s good to obviously train with quality players and I’m enjoying it.’

