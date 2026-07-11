Sickness bug could stop Arsenal star from facing Norway

Declan Rice missed England’s training session on Thursday because of a sickness bug, raising concerns over his availability for the upcoming match against Norway.

Rice has been managing a minor injury since the end of last season, but he has still featured in England’s matches because his training workload has been carefully managed. The midfielder has continued to contribute despite the issue, allowing him to remain involved with the squad.

On Wednesday, Rice trained on his own under a specialised programme. The midfielder has continued to demonstrate why he is regarded as one of the top players in the country, and his performances have helped strengthen England’s chances whenever he has been available.

Fitness concerns grow before Norway clash

Rice is one of the first names on the team sheet for Thomas Tuchel, making his fitness a significant concern ahead of the important fixture. The England manager will be hoping the midfielder can recover in time to play a key role against Norway.

However, according to the BBC, Rice is now at risk of not starting after a sickness bug that has spread through the England camp affected the Arsenal midfielder.

As things stand, there is genuine uncertainty over whether Rice will be fit enough to take his place against Norway.

England awaits the final decision

England will continue monitoring Rice’s condition before making a final decision on his availability. His recovery will be closely assessed as the team prepares for one of its biggest matches of the tournament.

Norway have been in impressive form and eliminated Brazil in their previous match, underlining the challenge England faces. With a place in the World Cup semi-final at stake, England will be eager to have their strongest possible team available. Rice’s absence would be a significant setback, given his importance in midfield and his influence on the team’s overall performances, but the final decision will depend on his recovery before the match.

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