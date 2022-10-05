Sidney Govou’s recent comment on former Arsenal man vindicates Arteta’s decision

Alexandre Lacazette left Arsenal at the end of last season as a free agent.

He had been a key member of the team and captained Arsenal in the second half of the term after the release of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Lacazette was in top form at some point, and there were calls for him to be handed a contract extension, especially because of his leadership skills.

However, he lost his place in the team to Eddie Nketiah in the final weeks, and Mikel Arteta allowed him to leave.

He returned to Lyon, where he is a leader, considering his experience away from Ligue 1.

However, the team is on a dismal run of form now, and the former French player Sidney Govou has questioned his leadership skills.

He tells L’Equipe via Sport Witness:

“Lacazette, I love him as a player, he’s a very good technical leader on the pitch, but I’m not sure he’s the type to clash with others or to lead in the dressing room. He’s rather taciturn.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Managing Arsenal might be Arteta’s first big job, but the Spaniard has gotten most things right.

He has shown remarkable judgement, which should ideally come from a place of experience.

The decision to offload Lacazette and sign Gabriel Jesus has paid off, and we could even win the Premier League.

