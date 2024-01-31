“Sign a striker” Piers Morgan gives his reaction after Arsenal’s win against Forest

Piers Morgan expressed delight with Arsenal’s 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest last night, despite still emphasising the need for them to sign a new striker.

Mikel Arteta’s side has had a positive start to the year after their disappointing loss to Liverpool in the FA Cup. Fans were pleased with their 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace and were eager for another win against Nottingham Forest.

While Forest has struggled in the league, the current stage of the season is crucial, and they are determined to avoid relegation. This desperation propels them to give their all in every match, posing a potential threat to Arsenal.

Arsenal, however, anticipated the challenge and emerged victorious, thanks to an outstanding performance from Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka in attack.

After the game, Morgan tweeted:

“Good away win, Arsenal.

“Massive game next vs Liverpool on Sunday.

“Sign a striker, Mikel!

“Stick Toney upfront with Jesus and we’ll win the League.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We did well to earn the points against opponents who had so much to play for.

However, there will be tougher matches to play and our next game against Liverpool will be a must-win.