‘Sign him already’ – These Arsenal fans excited by James Maddison’s tweet

Some Arsenal fans can’t contain their excitement after seeing James Maddison’s latest tweet.

Gooners have called for the club to sign the Leicester star after the playmaker hailed Dennis Bergkamp on Twitter.

Maddison showed his appreciation for Bergkamp’s legendary goal against Newcastle that came 18 years ago today.

The England international wrote ‘What a player’ as he quote tweeted the Dutch legend’s iconic goal against the Magpies.

According to Football Insider, Mikel Arteta is keen on making the Foxes star his marquee signing this summer.

And some people questioned whether he meant it 🥴 What a player https://t.co/NFQyWomVWa — James Maddison (@Madders10) March 2, 2020

Here’s how some Arsenal fans have reacted to Maddison’s appreciation for the Dutch legend:

Come to Arsenal brudda 🤝 — C (@AFC_Carys) March 2, 2020

Come to arsenal 👍🏾 — Chiddy🇳🇬 (@chiddyafc) March 2, 2020

Someone with sense, respect❤️ — H👑 (@Vieirology) March 2, 2020

Come continue his legacy — AMN (@MainManNiles) March 2, 2020

Sign this lad already.@Arsenal — Arsene Wengers Lost Child (@ArsenesLostSon) March 2, 2020

Come to Arsenal! We need someone to fill Bergamp’s boots — Hugo Larsson (@hugo_larsson_26) March 2, 2020

Maddison has looked promising for Brendan Rodgers’s side this season, the 23-year-old has contributed six goals and three assists in 27 top-flight outings this term.

Maddison’s impressive performances are one of the major reasons why Leicester have upset the odds to find themselves third in the league.

The playmaker won his first senior cap for England in November and the attacking midfielder looks to be a serious contender for the Three Lions’ Euros squad this summer.

Would Maddison make us more threatening in the final third?