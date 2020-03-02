Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

‘Sign him already’ – These Arsenal fans excited by James Maddison’s tweet

Some Arsenal fans can’t contain their excitement after seeing James Maddison’s latest tweet.

Gooners have called for the club to sign the Leicester star after the playmaker hailed Dennis Bergkamp on Twitter.

Maddison showed his appreciation for Bergkamp’s legendary goal against Newcastle that came 18 years ago today.

The England international wrote ‘What a player’ as he quote tweeted the Dutch legend’s iconic goal against the Magpies.

According to Football Insider, Mikel Arteta is keen on making the Foxes star his marquee signing this summer.

 

Here’s how some Arsenal fans have reacted to Maddison’s appreciation for the Dutch legend:

Maddison has looked promising for Brendan Rodgers’s side this season, the 23-year-old has contributed six goals and three assists in 27 top-flight outings this term.

Maddison’s impressive performances are one of the major reasons why Leicester have upset the odds to find themselves third in the league.

The playmaker won his first senior cap for England in November and the attacking midfielder looks to be a serious contender for the Three Lions’ Euros squad this summer.

Would Maddison make us more threatening in the final third?

  1. GB says:
    March 2, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    Of course he would be great for us but why would he leave a top 3 club to join a mid table club?

