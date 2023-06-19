Signed copies of Arsenal Women & Lioness star Beth Mead MBE’s new book ROAR now available by Michelle
Beth Mead published her first Book Lioness last year, with a book-signing at The Armoury at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.
Beth has a new book being launched on 22nd June, saying on Instagram: “I am so excited to share the cover for 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐫! I hope this book will inspire children everywhere to find their sporting passion, work hard and achieve their dreams ❤️”
‘ROAR – A FOOTBALL HERO’S GUIDE TO PLAYING THE SPORT YOU LOVE’ is Beth’s first children’s book and you can pre-order your signed copy online now, from The Big Green Bookshop for £9.99 + £1.50 for UK postage.
Look what's just arrived!
SIGNED copies of "ROAR ; A Guide to Dreaming Big & Playing the Sport You Love" by legend Beth Mead @bmeado9 .
Beth is still currently recovering from the devastating ACL injury that she suffered in November 2022. She is not match-fit in time to join the Lionesses for the Women’s World Cup in Australia & New Zealand in July & August, but believes she with be match-fit and ready to go for the pre-season with Arsenal, saying recently: “I’ll be ready and super fit for next season”
Go Beth! Can’t wait to see Beth back on the pitch for our Gunners!
COYGW!
Michelle Maxwell
