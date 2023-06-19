Signed copies of Arsenal Women & Lioness star Beth Mead MBE’s new book ROAR now available by Michelle

Beth Mead published her first Book Lioness last year, with a book-signing at The Armoury at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

Beth has a new book being launched on 22nd June, saying on Instagram: “I am so excited to share the cover for 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐫! I hope this book will inspire children everywhere to find their sporting passion, work hard and achieve their dreams ❤️”

‘ROAR – A FOOTBALL HERO’S GUIDE TO PLAYING THE SPORT YOU LOVE’ is Beth’s first children’s book and you can pre-order your signed copy online now, from The Big Green Bookshop for £9.99 + £1.50 for UK postage.

The debut children’s book from BBC Sports Personality of the Year winner and Golden Boot winner of the Euro 2022 England women’s team, Beth Mead.

Drawing on her amazing trajectory from playing with the boys’ team on the pitches of North Yorkshire to becoming a football champion and role model, Beth will inspire girls and boys everywhere to find their sporting passion, work hard and achieve their dreams.

She’ll share her insider tips, tactics and advice for playing the sport you love and, finding your position and style.

She’ll shine a spotlight on some of the world’s best sporting role models and share her experiences of competing against the best players in the world.

And she will inspire readers, showing that what you learn on the pitch or in the sports hall can help you find success in other parts of your life too, including:

*Following your passions

*Staying focused and determined

*Bouncing back from rejection

*Being a team player

*Growing in confidence

*And more than anything, to have fun pursuing the things that make you happy and that you enjoy most.

So stretch your legs, lace up your boots and let them hear us roar …

Beth is still currently recovering from the devastating ACL injury that she suffered in November 2022. She is not match-fit in time to join the Lionesses for the Women’s World Cup in Australia & New Zealand in July & August, but believes she with be match-fit and ready to go for the pre-season with Arsenal, saying recently: “I’ll be ready and super fit for next season”

Go Beth! Can’t wait to see Beth back on the pitch for our Gunners!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

