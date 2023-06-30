Signing Declan Rice is a historic sign that Arsenal are aiming for the very top

Is Declan Rice worth 105 million? NO.
That though is a debate football has had for years now. Fees and wages are not rational and cannot be justified.
The only way the 24 year old will get close to justifying his asking price is by helping us end our two-decade trophy drought.
Whether you think he’s overpriced, that we should have looked at cheaper alternatives, or if you think the midfielder can be the face of a new look Arsenal, this will be a historic transaction for the club.
The moment we woke up.
Instead of peering into the glass window watching with envy, we now dine at the same table of Europe’s finest, not shy to have our voices heard and carrying ourselves like we belong.
No longer are we at the back of the queue accepting scraps left over, we are at the front of the line only interested in the best.
We are not asking anymore; we are telling the world that we are serious about our intentions.
No longer the poor relations in London counting their money in the bank, no longer only having a starter while everyone has dessert.
Our manager once said, ‘when Arsenal knock, it’s a different kind of knock’. We knocked, rang the doorbell and kicked it down, not to be denied.
We didn’t ask, we insisted.
We flexed our muscles and turned heads.
A market that used to hold us back, is now a hurdle we have jumped over.
No more asking for favours, begging our best talent to stay for one more year, now the best talent come to us.
The days of preaching to captains because North London is a great place to play, now we woo individuals and sell the project to them.
No longer begging people to be the face, people begging us for the privilege.
A badge that means something again, that you can wear with pride.
A manager not wanting to play it safe, not wanting to settle for ‘only top 4’, not calling 5th progress.
A coach who stresses that The Gunners should only be judged on the highest of standards, bravely putting his job on the line by setting the bar so high.
Convincing his bosses to shoot for the stars because by even trying, your worst case is you land on the moon.
A club trying to catch a dream again, when for years we were chasing illusions.
Man, City got out their wallet but this time we too were wearing our finest suit and shiniest shoes.
Because while at the Etihad greats become heroes, West Ham skipper knows at the Emirates heroes become legends.
A signing that allows Gooners to dream of unicorns and believe in fairy tales.
It gives us something bigger than trophies ……… gives us hope.
Arsenal are back…. back as a major force in European Football
Dan
In my opinion, it’s a sign that Arsenal have chosen their future captain and poster boy to represent the club on/ off the field for at least five years
I believe our future team will be built around him, if he doesn’t move to another club three years later. I’m sure Arteta can find the best role for Rice
Do you think he’ll displace Odegaard as captain? They’re about the same age and Martin seems likely to stay a few years yet.
Perhaps vice-captain with Xhaka leaving.
He would need at least a year or two with the club before captain could be considered. once he settles in the team and learns the arsenal DNA he would be a contender although it would be harsh on MO who is doing a great job in the role.
Very good point Jax. It would be a snub to Odegaard right now
I think Odegaard will eventually move to another club four or five years later, because he won’t be able to press high up the pitch forever
On the other hand, Rice doesn’t have to do the taxing high-pressing job, because he just needs to sit in our deep-midfield area
Rice could have a longer career as Busquets had at Barcelona, due to his position
Have you been watching braveheart recently? Love the passion in this. Arsenal may come knocking for a new club ambassador. Still to many negative comments around, more of this.
Do we see DC as our future club captain? What is the bar arsenal fans would accept to see the signing as a success and worth the money. Being part of a silverware winning team? Goals and assists toward double figures? I can’t see MO being replaced as club captain for this season.
‘No longer are we at the back of the queue accepting craps left over, we are at the front of the line only intrested in the best’
We have made an enormous leap ,now players like Tchouameni is not a fantasy.
I like this line.
‘Man city got out their wallet but this time we too were wearing our finest suit and shiniest shoes.
Pessimists who hides behind claiming they are realist, will get the message,
Believe it or not Arsenal is back.
Salute
Greco
Big up, I love Captain Odegaard even the name sounds nice, but am wondering how many eagles eyes fans realize it is Xhaka the unofficial captain who run things in the middle of the park.
Anyone remember Arsenal vs Southampton that famous 3 : 3 draw where the relegated side held us while Lavia overrun us with his all action play ?
This teach us too Havertz and Odegaard cannot play in a deep laying three.?
All this was done in the absence of Xhaka.
Dan
What a good piece
Had me drifting away in neverland for a few moments
For now it Feels like fine dinning rather then fast food
Loved the piece 👌
Dan, an article full of rhetoric, that misses out one thing – the Kronkies ownership and backing.
I know you have vilified them in the past, but without their incredible backing, none of what you say would have been possible and that has been the case since Mikel Arteta arrived at the club.
Over £500,000,000 will have been spent and yet this doesn’t seem to be recognised in your article – shame!!
If Declan Rice and Havertz help us to the PL title and, as a minimum, the knockout stages of the CL, that will pay back their transfer fees anyway.
With Latvia and Timber also being touted as well, we have never seen such backing… Long may it last!!
Just concerned that, as far as I’m aware, Saliba has still not signed his contract and the same goes for Rice of course.
Ken, how do they spend that much and stay within FFP regulations? I know Abramovich used to loan millions to Chelsea, but I think that was outlawed, so how do we manage it, as we don’t seem to make very much in transfer fees ourselves, and although CL money & finishing 2nd helps somewhat, it still seems a huge amount to account for.
Jax, add in the £75m a year sponsorship from Adidas, the £45m a year shirt sponsorship from Emirates and I think you have your answer.
Regardless, MA and Edu better start learning to sell players and stop devaluing players they don’t want!
I’d love to see a list of total revenue from player sales over the past 5 years for all clubs
Don’t forget Jax, that figure will be over MA’s time as manager.
Before then, both AW and UE were running the club in a “self sufficient” mode.
Arteta seems to gained the confidence of the owners and the majority of our fanbase. The owners seem to have trust and faith in him after the way he had transformed our club back to being taken seriously.
Now he has to deliver the big trophies soon..