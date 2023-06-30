Signing Declan Rice is a historic sign that Arsenal are aiming for the very top

Is Declan Rice worth 105 million? NO.

That though is a debate football has had for years now. Fees and wages are not rational and cannot be justified.

The only way the 24 year old will get close to justifying his asking price is by helping us end our two-decade trophy drought.

Whether you think he’s overpriced, that we should have looked at cheaper alternatives, or if you think the midfielder can be the face of a new look Arsenal, this will be a historic transaction for the club.

The moment we woke up.

Instead of peering into the glass window watching with envy, we now dine at the same table of Europe’s finest, not shy to have our voices heard and carrying ourselves like we belong.

No longer are we at the back of the queue accepting scraps left over, we are at the front of the line only interested in the best.

We are not asking anymore; we are telling the world that we are serious about our intentions.

No longer the poor relations in London counting their money in the bank, no longer only having a starter while everyone has dessert.

Our manager once said, ‘when Arsenal knock, it’s a different kind of knock’. We knocked, rang the doorbell and kicked it down, not to be denied.

We didn’t ask, we insisted.

We flexed our muscles and turned heads.

A market that used to hold us back, is now a hurdle we have jumped over.

No more asking for favours, begging our best talent to stay for one more year, now the best talent come to us.

The days of preaching to captains because North London is a great place to play, now we woo individuals and sell the project to them.

No longer begging people to be the face, people begging us for the privilege.

A badge that means something again, that you can wear with pride.

A manager not wanting to play it safe, not wanting to settle for ‘only top 4’, not calling 5th progress.

A coach who stresses that The Gunners should only be judged on the highest of standards, bravely putting his job on the line by setting the bar so high.

Convincing his bosses to shoot for the stars because by even trying, your worst case is you land on the moon.

A club trying to catch a dream again, when for years we were chasing illusions.

Man, City got out their wallet but this time we too were wearing our finest suit and shiniest shoes.

Because while at the Etihad greats become heroes, West Ham skipper knows at the Emirates heroes become legends.

A signing that allows Gooners to dream of unicorns and believe in fairy tales.

It gives us something bigger than trophies ……… gives us hope.

Arsenal are back…. back as a major force in European Football

Dan

