Signing experienced players now will help Arsenal’s youngsters develop into future first teamers

Arsenal’s push to sign 28-year-old Mikel Merino may have surprised many, not because he isn’t a qualified option to step in at Arsenal LCM but because of his age.

Though there have been unexpected additions of Leandro Trossard and Jorginho, Arsenal has always looked to signing young, quality players who can run the show at the Emirates Stadium for years to come.

So why choose Merino when Arsenal could go for a younger LCM, thus chasing young players like PSG’s Xavi Simons? One could argue that we want the Merino deal because of his quality. Apart from the obvious rationale, there could be another compelling reason.

Lewis Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri, two academy midfielders, will hopefully receive promotions to the first team next season. Don’t you think Mikel Merino’s age makes him a market opportunity for Arsenal? If the club actually believed in Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly, signing a younger midfielder would have hampered their development.

Imagine a scenario where the club relies on Merino for the next 3–4 years while simultaneously developing two young midfielders who can replace him by staying in the first-team environment and making frequent cameo appearances.

It is past time to rethink our policy of promoting academy players into the first team and having them play an understudy role, like Phil Foden did at Manchester City for years before he earned his spot.

Do you agree that Arsenal should promote 1 or 2 top academy stars to the first team every season?

Daniel O

