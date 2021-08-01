Signing Lautaro Martinez would be a massive boost for Arsenal fans

Despite having another whole month until the end of the transfer window, there are always the few fickle Arsenal fans calling for Mikel Arteta and Edu to be sacked for not spending 250m GBP before the season starts.

But in fact the THREE signings we have already made have looked to be real quality, and any further additions could be just the icing on the cake.

But we still have a lot of outgoing decisions to be made, and if we can use them to bring in a top quality superstar like Lautaro Martinez then there will be very little for Arsenal fans to moan about for now.

It would appear that our interest in the Argentine is very real, and despite the 23 year-old’s exceptional ability, it seems that cash-strapped inter Milan are willing to cash in on Martinez, who scored three goals at this years Copa America to help his country win the trophy.

This has been confirmed by the Arsenal oracle David Ornstein, who tweeted….

We’ve known for some time that Inter want Hector Bellerin to replace Hakimi, but as they can’t pay cash up front, it looks like we may be able to pull off a coup by getting Martinez as part of a swap deal, and if we can throw in Alexander Lacazette as well then they will have a replacement for Martinez.

I am personally very excited about this, and if he can settle in London very quickly we can have a lot more confidence for the new season approaching.

Could Arteta and Arsenal really be that lucky?