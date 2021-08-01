Signing Lautaro Martinez would be a massive boost for Arsenal fans

Despite having another whole month until the end of the transfer window, there are always the few fickle Arsenal fans calling for Mikel Arteta and Edu to be sacked for not spending 250m GBP before the season starts.
But in fact the THREE signings we have already made have looked to be real quality, and any further additions could be just the icing on the cake.
But we still have a lot of outgoing decisions to be made, and if we can use them to bring in a top quality superstar like Lautaro Martinez then there will be very little for Arsenal fans to moan about for now.
It would appear that our interest in the Argentine is very real, and despite the 23 year-old’s exceptional ability, it seems that cash-strapped inter Milan are willing to cash in on Martinez, who scored three goals at this years Copa America to help his country win the trophy.
This has been confirmed by the Arsenal oracle David Ornstein, who tweeted….
We’ve known for some time that Inter want Hector Bellerin to replace Hakimi, but as they can’t pay cash up front, it looks like we may be able to pull off a coup by getting Martinez as part of a swap deal, and if we can throw in Alexander Lacazette as well then they will have a replacement for Martinez.
I am personally very excited about this, and if he can settle in London very quickly we can have a lot more confidence for the new season approaching.
Could Arteta and Arsenal really be that lucky?
Would certainly be an exciting signing but I would say it’s unlikely at the moment and depends on what happens with lacazette, but if were to get him and added Johnstone(gk) Aarons(rb) Guimaraes(dm) Bernardo Silva(am) you’re looking at a top 4 challenge minimum.
Leno/Johnstone
Aarons/chambers White/Holding Gabriel/Mari Tierney/Tavares
Guimaraes/Elneny Partey/Lokonga
Pepe/Saka Silva/SmithRowe Martinelli/Balogun
Auba/Martinez
@03 Gunner, that’s a pretty good team u have there. Nice shot.
Before people come for my head here now and attack me.
For the amount Inter want, I don’t want us to sign him.
Lol, before you attack me, please go watch his football game, he’s just a faster Lacazette, and that’s the only reason I want him. The only reason I don’t is because of his ridiculous price.
Arsenal fans of course won’t care about his abilities, as long as he’s big money and we want a fancy player.
He’s exactly just the carbon copy of Lacazette, plays better with another striker which is why he’s a SS. Now he might come and own the striker role. I’ll be glad if he does, but knowing we can’t sell both Auba and Laca.
If we sign Martinez, it will mean less playing time for the likes or Martinelli and Flo because no way we’d have a 70 million player on the bench.
Once again, watch his game, if you can’t, do your findings about him and read about him. While a very good goalscorer, he can be wasteful too, but that won’t be a problem if we bring if can create a massive influx of chances.
I’ll prefer we sign Maddison instead and sell Lacazette. Move Auba to 9, and Flo/Martinelli compete with him.
That way no youngster will fall back.
My verdict is this, if we can get Martinez for good money + player swap, then I’ll be over the moon as I like that he’s the faster version of Laca, and very younger.
If Inter insists we pay 77m then I’ll prefer we walk away.
I’m not after a fancy signing, even though most won’t agree with me because he’s a big money signing
I agree with you, Eddie. I don’t think he’s enough of an upgrade to justify the amount being asked for. That said, I wouldn’t be against us signing a tall no.9 in some form in order to give us some tactical flexibility, although if Laca stays (and, as with most of our players, there appears to be little demand), buying another striker would be excessive.
An AM, RB (if Hector/Cedric leave) and a backup GK and I’d say that’s a pretty tidy window.
Lautaro Matinez is a quality striker and if Arsenal manages to bring him to the Emirates that will be a game changer for them.Arsenal will however have to offload Lacazzete and Nketia to make the Lautaro deal a reality.
As much as Arsenal is being seen by many as a mid table team having finished eighth last season it should be noted that had Arsenal started the season with a creative midfielder as was the case in the second leg of the season things could have been different. If Arsenal brings in either Lautaro or Maddison they will be a different team and those writing them off for top four might be surprised at the end of the season.
@03 gunner, after we have gotten 3 non HG already, we should get mart, Johnstone, Aron’s, Bernardo Silva, Guimaraes…. That will be 8 in all, don’t you think its too much and where is the money?….
we can win the league with these squad you mention
All we need is go get him. In fact, the first and expected deal for us this window was a striking force. The issue of settling fast or not is natural and our two major goal contributors are 30 and above already. Signing Lauta will mean a lot for us.
Based on his YouTube highlights, he’s just a faster version of Lacazette. He’s great in tight spaces and has an excellent close control, but he’s too short to win aerial duels
I believe he thrives at Inter Milan because Lukaku does the hold-up play and the battles with the opposition’s CBs for him. Giroud also did this for Sanchez, Ozil and Walcott
Unfortunately, we don’t have someone like Lukaku, Kane, Morata or Giroud at Arsenal. Theoretically, our midfielders should’ve won the ball headed down by the opposition’s CBs, but our CF should also pose a good aerial challenge to the towering CBs
Our new CF doesn’t have to be very tall, but he must be involved in midfield and brings his teammates into play. Benzema, Lukaku, Kane and Morata showed these qualities in Euro
@ Eddie, I like your view about him, but I watched the guy a lot in inter, he is a joy to watch, he is a modern day striker that we have been missing…. To me he is more of a prime Suarez, Arsenal Sanchez, Chelsea Warner…. He is fast, skillful and all round….. Do you believe that mart & Balo, can take us to top 4? He is young and prolific…. Auba and laca will soon leave and I which Martinelli, Ball &Martinez ( if signed) would be future for us….