Signing Rabiot on the cheap would make Arsenal’s midfield truly elite

For Arsenal fans, Football.London has some exciting news about Adrien Rabiot.
Arsenal had been linked with Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to reports.
According to Football.London, Juventus do not want to lose one of their best midfielders, who is finally demonstrating what he is capable of; he already has five goals for them, and his leading role for France in the Qatar World Cup demonstrated his mastery.
To extend his contract, the Old Lady is reportedly willing to offer him €7 million per year (his current salary) plus a signing-on bonus, but that may not be enough to persuade Rabiot to stay because he wants a better offer.
Arsenal, one of the interested parties, is aware of Juve’s situation and is willing to offer Rabiot €10 million per year.
As things stand, Juve could easily lose Rabiot on a free transfer in the summer if they don’t up their offer. As for Arsenal, let’s hope he prefers their offer and chooses them.
Arsenal’s midfield is at its best with Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, and Thomas Partey, but the quality of their backups is questionable.
Rabiot’s arrival would undoubtedly dispel this doubt while elevating Arteta’s midfield to elite status.
Do you think Rabiot would suit Arsenal?
Darren N
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Mikel Arteta compares Arsenal captain Odegaard to De Bruyne
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
Yep Rabiot is a very good player and could dominate alongside Thomas Partey. He would not come to play second fiddle though. He is a tough, hard midfield player.
no thanks , not always full effort
I think the Arsenal CEO Venkatesham has reportedly said that Arsenal are ready to spend to strengthened this winter window. But if they find the right opportunities with the right financial commitment to do the strengthens speaking from the Arsenal perspective.
Nevertheless, the moment one reads of the Arsenal CEO talking about transfers which he doesn’t normally do. It can only be the club is experiencing some difficulties in the transfer front as it’s concerned Arsenal.
So many players in different category have been linked with Arsenal for signings this winter. Of them Adrian Rabbit is not the least among the lot of them.
However, if he doesn’t fall within the age profile of the current Arsenal recruitment of new players, I doubt if he’ll be considered ny the club.
I’ve resigned myself to not seeing any new signed by Arsenal for now. Until their NLD match is played. Afterwhich our hopes will be on the rise again to see a new marquee signing done by them. And uncluded in their matchday squad for their home Man Utd big game match.