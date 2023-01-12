Signing Rabiot on the cheap would make Arsenal’s midfield truly elite

For Arsenal fans, Football.London has some exciting news about Adrien Rabiot.

Arsenal had been linked with Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to reports.

According to Football.London, Juventus do not want to lose one of their best midfielders, who is finally demonstrating what he is capable of; he already has five goals for them, and his leading role for France in the Qatar World Cup demonstrated his mastery.

To extend his contract, the Old Lady is reportedly willing to offer him €7 million per year (his current salary) plus a signing-on bonus, but that may not be enough to persuade Rabiot to stay because he wants a better offer.

Arsenal, one of the interested parties, is aware of Juve’s situation and is willing to offer Rabiot €10 million per year.

As things stand, Juve could easily lose Rabiot on a free transfer in the summer if they don’t up their offer. As for Arsenal, let’s hope he prefers their offer and chooses them.

Arsenal’s midfield is at its best with Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, and Thomas Partey, but the quality of their backups is questionable.

Rabiot’s arrival would undoubtedly dispel this doubt while elevating Arteta’s midfield to elite status.

Do you think Rabiot would suit Arsenal?

Darren N

