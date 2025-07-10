Silence from all parties signals Arsenal may have moved on from Gyokeres

Arsenal are actively pursuing a deal to sign Viktor Gyökeres, with a delegation reportedly dispatched to Portugal in an attempt to finalise the transfer, as the striker expresses a strong desire to continue his career at the club.

Gyökeres has been prolific during his time at Sporting Club, demonstrating remarkable consistency in front of goal. Over the past two seasons, he has found the net with impressive regularity, registering more than 90 goals. His clinical finishing and physical presence have established him as one of the most formidable strikers in world football.

The Swedish international is reportedly eager to make the move to Arsenal and was optimistic that an agreement could be reached over the weekend. However, despite the Gunners sending an official party to negotiate with Sporting, talks concluded without a breakthrough.

Silence Signals Trouble in Talks

According to the Daily Mail, the situation may be more complex than initially perceived. The outlet reports that there has been no communication between the involved parties for the past three days. This prolonged silence is being interpreted as a potentially troubling sign, with some fearing that the transfer is now at risk of falling through.

The absence of dialogue suggests significant obstacles remain, whether in terms of valuation, personal terms, or structural elements of the proposed agreement. It is not uncommon for high-profile transfers to face periods of dormancy, but the current impasse is raising doubts about the eventual outcome.

Arsenal’s Hopes Remain Alive

Despite the apparent deadlock, Arsenal reportedly still believe that progress can be made. Gyökeres, for his part, is keen to join the Premier League side and could add a much-needed goal-scoring threat to the squad. His combination of pace, strength, and finishing ability would make him a valuable addition to Mikel Arteta’s attacking options.

While the drawn-out nature of this negotiation is frustrating for supporters, there is still time for a resolution. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can successfully navigate the remaining hurdles and secure the signing of one of Europe’s most in-form forwards.

