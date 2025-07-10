Silence from all parties signals Arsenal may have moved on from Gyokeres

Arsenal are actively pursuing a deal to sign Viktor Gyökeres, with a delegation reportedly dispatched to Portugal in an attempt to finalise the transfer, as the striker expresses a strong desire to continue his career at the club.
Gyökeres has been prolific during his time at Sporting Club, demonstrating remarkable consistency in front of goal. Over the past two seasons, he has found the net with impressive regularity, registering more than 90 goals. His clinical finishing and physical presence have established him as one of the most formidable strikers in world football.
The Swedish international is reportedly eager to make the move to Arsenal and was optimistic that an agreement could be reached over the weekend. However, despite the Gunners sending an official party to negotiate with Sporting, talks concluded without a breakthrough.
Silence Signals Trouble in Talks
According to the Daily Mail, the situation may be more complex than initially perceived. The outlet reports that there has been no communication between the involved parties for the past three days. This prolonged silence is being interpreted as a potentially troubling sign, with some fearing that the transfer is now at risk of falling through.
The absence of dialogue suggests significant obstacles remain, whether in terms of valuation, personal terms, or structural elements of the proposed agreement. It is not uncommon for high-profile transfers to face periods of dormancy, but the current impasse is raising doubts about the eventual outcome.
Arsenal’s Hopes Remain Alive
Despite the apparent deadlock, Arsenal reportedly still believe that progress can be made. Gyökeres, for his part, is keen to join the Premier League side and could add a much-needed goal-scoring threat to the squad. His combination of pace, strength, and finishing ability would make him a valuable addition to Mikel Arteta’s attacking options.
While the drawn-out nature of this negotiation is frustrating for supporters, there is still time for a resolution. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can successfully navigate the remaining hurdles and secure the signing of one of Europe’s most in-form forwards.
Opening headline: “Silence from all parties suggests Arsenal may have moved on from Gyokeres”.
Sub-headline later: “Arsenal’s Hopes Remain Alive”.
Hmmm. That’s covering the bases, I think.
Jesus is back in training I guess. When they refused to add that 5m I knew we were in trouble. Hoping they prove us wrong, no striker no trophy again.
I have a feeling that Arsenal have gone back to the table and are reconsidering the Sesko situation. Sporting are asking for €70m + €10m add ons, which is essentially €80m. That’s €10m difference from the €90m reported Sesko fees. Arteta is obsessed with Sesko and he may as well pull the plug in the gyokeres deal and bring in Sesko. Don’t be surprised. That’s the only plausible thought that comes to my mind. Why wouldn’t you add the €5m and wrap up this deal if you truly are interested in Gyokeres. He prefers paying €90m for an unproven lad with 13 goals than pay €80m for a proven goal scorer.
According to a report in The Mirror yesterday, the £5m difference isn’t a “straight” difference in valuation, it’s in the way the payment is structed.
Sporting want £5m more “up front”, whereas Arsenal wants it linked to performance within the “add-ons” part of the deal.
*structured
I concurred with you bro.
I’ve said on more than one post over the last few weeks, that it wouldn’t surprise me if we didn’t sign Gyokeres or Sesko.
I’ve even said don’t be surprised if we end up signing a complete unknown up and coming striker.
I hope I’m wrong, but………….🤦♂️
Knowing Arteta… these links to Sesko ,Gyokeres, Watkins and today Vlahović are all probably smoke screens for either Nicholas Jackson or Armando Broja. 😱
Various reports are saying the ‘deal’ is on the verge of collapsing and I can’t understand why we constantly get caught up in these long winded negotiations over seemingly peanuts when little clubs like our neighbours go straight in and trigger the £60m release clause of Gibbs-White and bosh, he’ll be their player tomorrow. I tell you, with all the top level signings other clubs are quickly making we are getting left behind!
GB,
I have to say I agree with you. Most teams just seem to identify the player they want, maybe have a bit of a haggle and then get the job done.
But not our team, it just seems to drag on season after season. I think our neighbours have done a canny bit of business in buying Gibbs White and Kudu.
In fact I’d go as far as to say, I wouldn’t have minded them being bought by our team.
But just imagine if that was the case, it would probably drag on all window, because that seems to be the way we do business🤦♂️.
Don’t be surprised, Gyojeres is not a Spanish player. Had it been he is, Arteta wouldn’t have wasted time to quickly pay the money. If Zubimendi wasn’t a Spanish player, the deal would have still crumbled. Arteta is a racist.
Huh Huh…. another nutter with racist tendencies!!
Ken, it boils my p*ss when I read stuff like that Abdul posted.
Abdul Razak Sesay, since when have Ben White, Gabriel, Kiwior, Timber, Calafiori, Rice, Odegaard, Norgaard, Jesus, Zinchenko, Havertz, Kepa been Spanish ? Fcuk off with you racist 💩
What a stunningly ill judged post. I hope that you didn’t mean it. An English club, with a Spanish manager and American owners and players who come from nearly every continent on the planet and you bring up the racist card.
I don’t think we will buy any strikers.I believe we will buy one or possibly two wingers and play with a false nine yet again
fully agree with the signing of Gyökeres. He’s a strong, dynamic striker with great finishing and movement—exactly what Arsenal needs to take our attack to the next level. Smart move by the club. Excited for what’s ahead! 🔴⚪
It’s definitely frustrating
We have a new broom in Berta who should be (perhaps he is) on top of it. Other posts in other threads approve of the club not being held to ransom by other club’s negotiating tactics – as us being pushovers. Like you say, it doesn’t build confidence
I feel like we’ve missed out on so many transfers because of 5mill or less valuation differences. And then we’ll pay 50mil for a backup winger. Arsenal, teach me your ways
The truth is no one except perhaps the two clubs know what the hell is going on. Into that information void have stepped loads of people who need to say something to exist. Nobody knows but…..my guess, it will be done this weekend. But it’s only a guess.
I’m with you all the way Kevin 👍
Kevin
I think people know and that is why we get to hear about some deals before they happen. For instance, the Kepa and Noorgard deal, fans got a wind of a them defore they happened and even got fees right.
Adiva,
Maybe you are right, just my opinion but there is so much speculation and guesswork with this one. I prefer Sesko anyway!