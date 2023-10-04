Silly mistakes and bad decisions caused Arsenal’s defeat against RC Lens last night

Last night, Arsenal travelled to the little French town Lens in the north of France to face off against RC Lens in our second game of The Champions League group stages. After an almost perfect performance a fortnight ago against PSV, Arsenal looked to be the favourites to win, but a night of silly mistakes and bad decisions led to a 2-1 defeat in our first away game of the campaign.

Arsenal started the game with a lot of energy and looked confident on the ball, pressing high and keeping a lot of early possession. After just 13 minutes and some good pressing from Arsenal, Lens were forced into making a mistaken back pass that Bukayo Saka read perfectly and pounced on, passing the ball through to the feet of Gabriel Jesus who placed the ball into the bottom-left hand side of the net, beating the Lens keeper and putting Arsenal 1-0 in front.

But the celebrations were short lived, 10 minutes after going in front, Arsenal’s keeper David Raya tried to play the ball out from the back to Tomiyasu but a Lens midfielder read the play and won the ball, crossing it over to his teammate in the box who headed the ball down to the feet of Lens winger Adrian Thomasson who curled the ball around Raya in into the back of the Arsenal net.

Shortly after Bukayo Saka was seen dropping to the floor, after backheeling the ball, he looked to go down and grab his hamstring. After coming off against Bournemouth with a knock on the weekend, most Arsenal fans would have been expecting Arteta to give him a rest. Not a good sight for Arsenal fans and didn’t look good, forcing Arteta into making an early change and ending Saka’s night early.

Coming out in the second half, we didn’t look like the same team who started the first half, our midfield and defence started to look a lot more open, Lens came out with a lot of energy and fire in their bellies. In the 68th minute, Lens managed to break through our midfield and sent the ball down the wing, cutting the ball back into the box, straight to the feet of the Lens centre forward Wahi, who’s first time shot went into the back of the net.

Wahi, who was left completely open in the box, put Lens 2-1 in front and in line for a historic victory for the French side. A goal that was completely avoidable, but we allowed to happen. A tough night for Arsenal and our fans who made the trip, at the start of the night most probably thought we’d fly through this game but we had to walk away defeated and disappointed.

Daisy Mae

