Silvestre believes Arsenal are “better prepared” this season to end Man City’s dominance

According to Mikael Silvestre, Arteta and the Arsenal are “better prepared” to end Manchester City’s dominance in English football by winning the Premier League in 2023–24.

We look like the real deal after eight league match days; we’ve won six and drawn two. We’re unbeaten and with the quality we have in our team following the summer additions, it is just a matter of time before we claim the top spot.

Silvestre, who joined Arsenal from Man United in 2008, believes our team is wiser and stronger than it was last season, which he believes is the foundation for us beating the Cityzens to the league title.

“They could do it [win the Premier League title], but I’m not going to say they will win it, as that would be a foolish thing to say when you consider how long the season is. They are better equipped than they were last season; they’ve strengthened their squad in key areas, and they have greater self-belief,” Silvestre told GGRecon.

“Last season they competed for the Premier League title with a young squad, but now they are a year older, and I believe the experience they’ve gained from last season will make them stronger as a group, and in March and April, when the games become even more crucial, they will be better prepared to deal with the tougher tests that come their way.”

Last season, our inability to finish the season well cost us. I’m hoping that we can maintain our momentum this season and end our nearly 20-year title drought. We defeated Manchester City before the international break. If we can avoid losing to them in the return leg when we meet at the Etihad in March next year, we may be able to outperform them and finally get our hands on the big trophy at last.

Darren N

————————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…