Silvestre names Arsenal as one of two clubs that has had a good summer transfer window

Former Arsenal man Mikael Silvestre believes the Gunners have done well in this transfer window.

The former defender has seen the Londoners sign the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira.

These players did well at their former clubs, and we expect them to do even better at Arsenal.

Other Premier League clubs have also added new players to their squad this summer.

That will make the EPL even more competitive than it has been before.

However, Silvestre believes Arsenal and Manchester City have had the best transfer window so far.

He said to The Sun: “Man City getting [Erling] Haaland is very good and then Arsenal have been quite effective as well.

“They are the ones that achieved, I think most of their targets.

“So far I think Arsenal and City have been proactive.

“It has been quite a sensitive subject at Arsenal the last few years.

“It was necessary for the club to readjust their strategy and ensure that Mikel [Arteta] can build the squad like he wants to.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our business this summer is a clear show of how serious we are about becoming the top English club again.

Considering that we are still open to doing more deals, we could have a very strong squad to choose from for most of this season.

Hopefully, our new signings will not take much time to contribute well to the team.

