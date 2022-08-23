Simon Jordan chooses between Jesus and Zinchenko as Arsenal’s better signing

Simon Jordan believes Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus are two top signings by Arsenal, but the Ukrainian is outshining his Brazilian teammate.

Both players joined the Gunners from Manchester City in this transfer window and their arrival has coincided with an upturn in form at the Emirates.

Their phenomenal performances have lifted Mikel Arteta’s side.

Jesus is doing great work up top, while Zinchenko has been superb at left-back and his performances have consigned Kieran Tierney to a place on the bench.

Jesus is tearing defences apart and has been praised for that, but Jordan believes Zinchenko has made the most impact of the two.

“At this moment in time, Gabriel Jesus looks like a Rolls-Royce in a very confident and buoyant Arsenal side. It is early days, but he has obviously been given the mantle and the pedestal and the belief that he’s the main man. And he’s taking advantage of that,” he told TalkSport.

“At £45 million, in the market, it looks good. Arsenal look good.

“But I think the person who looks absolutely phenomenal is Zinchenko.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus and Zinchenko have been great to watch in an Arsenal shirt and we hope it continues beyond this start of the campaign.

We have a solid team now and it seems only injury or suspension can stop us from winning games.

We probably need to get a few more players in before the transfer window closes.