Simon Jordan finally hands out some praise towards Arteta and Arsenal

Former Crystal Palace chairman turned pundit Simon Jordan has finally heaped praise on Mikel Arteta for the transformational job he has done as the manager of Arsenal since he took over at the club.

Arsenal looks set to end two decades of waiting for a new league title if they keep their momentum and finish this season atop the standings.

The Gunners could not even make the top four last season, but they have made steady progress since Mikel Arteta took over in late 2019.

The former midfielder has made them a much stronger team and now they could be crowned champions of England.

Speaking about the Spanish manager, Jordan wrote on the Daily Mail:

“Back in 2019 when Arteta walked through the door, the club was in disarray and unrecognisable from the one we see today. And that is all down to Arteta.

“I went to the Arsenal-Manchester City game earlier this season and my experience was one of a football club totally in line with each other. From programme seller to centre forward. There was a motivation and an energy and a feeling of absolute togetherness.”

Arteta deserves a lot of credit for how the team has performed since he became its manager.

However, there were many that criticised him relentlessly, including Jordan and it shows how far the manager and Arsenal have come when someone as bitter as Jordan starts to applaud what has happened this season at the club.

