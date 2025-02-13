Simon Jordan makes bold Arteta claim after Havertz injury

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has shared his thoughts on the news that Kai Havertz could miss the rest of the Premier League season due to injury, a blow to Arsenal’s title hopes. The German has been playing as the primary striker for the Gunners this term, filling in for the injured Gabriel Jesus. Arsenal’s decision not to sign a striker in the last two transfer windows now appears to be a critical oversight, especially with both Jesus and Havertz unavailable for the rest of the season.

Jordan believes that Mikel Arteta now has a valid excuse if Arsenal fails to win the league. Speaking to TalkSport, he said: “This is going to enable Arteta to hide in the long grass and have a justification for Arsenal not winning the league this year – and it might be a legitimate one. But it’s going to take the heat off him in some respects, because people are not going to expect him to win the league now because he’s bereft of strikers.”

The injury to Havertz is undoubtedly a major setback for Arsenal, particularly as the team looks to compete for the Premier League title. With no recognised striker available, the pressure will now fall on other attacking players, such as Leandro Trossard to step up and fill the void. While it may seem difficult to maintain the same level of attack without a central forward, Arsenal’s attacking options remain potent, and Arteta will hope his squad can adapt to this new challenge.

Despite Jordan’s view that Arteta could now deflect some of the blame if the team falters, Arsenal will still have to find ways to stay competitive. The loss of both Jesus and Havertz leaves Arteta with a daunting task, but it is also an opportunity for others in the squad to prove their worth. With Arsenal’s creative players capable of scoring from wide and central positions, the team could still find a way to score goals and maintain their push for the title. The true test of Arteta’s managerial abilities will be how he manages this crisis and whether his side can continue their pursuit of Premier League glory.

This situation may have given Arteta an excuse, but the pressure is still very much on his shoulders to deliver results, even without a recognised striker in the team.