Simon Jordan reckons Mikel Arteta might not be good enough to win Premier League

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan insists Mikel Arteta lost the Premier League title on the brink of victory.

The Spanish manager helped Arsenal to reach their goal of returning to the top four at the end of this season, but Arsenal set the bar higher during the campaign.

Having topped the standing for most of the season, the Gunners were on course to be crowned champions at the end of it.

However, they eventually choked on the challenge and will no longer win it unless by a miracle.

People have praised Arteta for even challenging City, but Jordan believes he failed to deliver on what he should have.

‘I worry – to use a Souness-ism – that Arteta is a son-in-law,’ he told talkSport.

‘I am not sure he has this particular gear in those narrowing of the eyes that concentrates players’ minds to get them to the next level. Something was lost and it wasn’t just [William] Saliba that didn’t get you past those games.’

Adding: ‘Well done for finishing second in the league. Not so well done for snatching defeat from the joys of victory. Are they going to build on it? Is the next step to win the league? I don’t think it is.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We set the bar very high for ourselves in this campaign, so people will hardly celebrate finishing inside the top four.

It was our main goal and we achieved it, so the fans must show appreciation and continue to support the team.

