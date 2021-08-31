Simon Jordan reckons this is how Arsenal should deal with Maitland-Niles

Former Crystal Palace chairman, Simon Jordan has urged Arsenal to punish Ainsley Maitland-Niles and force him to remain at the club after he publicly suggested that the club was keeping him against his will.

The versatile England international has struggled to play for Arsenal in this campaign despite playing regularly for relegated West Brom in the second half of last season.

Everton wants to sign him, but Arsenal has turned down their approach for his signature so far.

The Gunners have told him he needs to stay because he may be needed at the club at some point this season.

But he has watched Mikel Arteta use Nuno Tavares as a right-back this season when he is fit and available to play.

This has forced him to consider leaving and he took to Instagram yesterday to suggest that he is being held against his will at the club after they denied him a move to Everton.

Jordan said he should be punished and forced to stay to send a message that he is under contract with them.

“If it was me, I would find him two weeks wages and then sat “You’re definitely staying,” said the former Crystal Palace owner on TalkSport.

“It’s bringing the club into disrepute, the club is in a very fractious position right now with players left right and centre underperforming and the manager under pressure.

“The last thing you need to see is a player coming out and making observations that he’s not loved at the club.

“I would make him stay unless there’s a reason to loan him or transferring him out; it would certainly not be to Everton. He’s under contract and he does as he’s told.”