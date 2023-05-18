Simon Jordan thinks Arsenal can’t win the League with Arteta in charge

Mikel Arteta’s work at Arsenal speaks for itself. Looking at his time at Arsenal, you can’t dismiss the massive progress at the Emirates.
The Spaniard has brought the Gunners back to being competitive. In the 2021–22 season, they nearly secured Champions League football but finished 5th. They are poised to finish second this season, although mathematically they can still win it.
Many feel Arsenal’s failure to win the league is down to them lacking enough quality options to cover for injuries, unlike their main title rivals, Manchester City, but is it so?
Simon Jordan believes Arsenal needs to consider replacing Arteta with another top coach. He argues that the Arsenal boss doesn’t have what it takes to help the Gunners lift the league.
“I am not sure he has this particular gear in those narrowing of the eyes that concentrates players’ minds to get them to the next level. Something was lost, and it wasn’t just [William] Saliba that didn’t get you past those games,” said Jordan on talk SPORT.
The PL pundit argues that Arteta doesn’t know how to ensure he ends the season in style. “Arsenal’s business end of the season was similar to the business end of the season last year for different reasons.
“Well done for finishing second in the league. Not so well done for snatching defeat from the joys of victory. Are they going to build on it? Is the next step to win the league? I don’t think it is.”
Would I be misquoting Jordan if I said he is an Arteta must-go fanatic? Or is he just one of those pundits that like to spout ridiculous statements to get themselves more attention, like Richard Keys?
But the fact is that Arteta’s progress at Arsenal can’t be denied; don’t be surprised if, come next season, the Boss lifts the league.
Darren N
Am sure Dan will love this one. Food is ready
All the brouhaha when Arteta was having some dodgy moments and I asked the question in an article, about who JA posters would choose. Not Pep or Klopp because they weren’t available and were doing brilliantly where they were. They weren’t coming to a team so very clearly in transition.
If memory serves me correctly, Nagelsman came out on top with Ten Hag close behind. Others in the frame included Rodgers and Potter, Ancelotti and Jose.
Looking at that lot, it hasn’t ended well for most of them so I wonder who is better than what we have? Who is oven ready to take over from Arteta?
But some pundits are shallow minded not putting into consideration that arteta is learning very fast being his first job with the big work on rebuilding
This is from a man whose club just avoided going into administration, aided and abetted by Jim White a first class sycophant
His talking rubbish we can win the league with Arteta if it was for city we would of won the league with games to spear he just needs to add to the team
What real went wrong with Bukayo Saka he look like he lack of confident n moral for 6 last games he played