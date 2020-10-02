Simulated Europa League draw sees Arsenal land in tough group

Arsenal will know who they will face in the Europa League this season when the draw is made today.

The Gunners are the highest-ranked team and they will be hoping to get an easy group.

However, Sun Sports simulated the draw yesterday before the real event occurs and it didn’t end well for the Gunners.

Even though Mikel Arteta’s side are one of the favourites to win the competition, they will want to have an easy run in the group stages, but the simulated draw placed them in what can be best described as the group of death.

The outcome shows that the Gunners will be in the same group as AC Milan, Galatasaray and Norwegian side Molde.

Milan has Zlatan Ibrahimovic leading the line for them and the Swede who is almost 40, is as good as ever.

Galatasaray has deadly frontman, Radamel Falcao as their top striker and although he isn’t as good as he once was, he remains a dangerman and he might be a handful for the Gunners.

Thankfully, the Gunners will not have to face Galatasaray as the Turkish side were eliminated at the playoff stage by Rangers.