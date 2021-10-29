Simulator gives Arsenal an interesting Carabao Cup draw – what do you think?

The Carabao Cup gives Arsenal the chance to win a trophy this season, and the Gunners have reached the quarterfinal stage.

The draw will be held on Saturday with Arsenal possibly facing Tottenham, West Ham or Liverpool, among others.

While we wait for the actual draw, The Sun has used a knockout stage simulator to perform a dummy draw and it gives Arsenal what could be seen as a favourable opponent.

The Gunners would face League One side, Sunderland, according to the simulated results.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sunderland would be a very good draw for Arsenal. But even if they aren’t our next opponents, this is a trophy we should try to win.

Considering that we are rebuilding our team, a trophy would be a nice topping at the end of this campaign.

Manchester City has dominated this competition, but West Ham has eliminated them.

A new name would be on the trophy next year and it could be Arsenal.

Liverpool keeps fielding their youngsters and fringe players in the competition, which doesn’t make them a serious threat to us and we have already beaten Tottenham this season.

This could really be our year to win that trophy.

I trust Mikel Arteta to develop a winning plan as he did in our run to win the FA Cup.