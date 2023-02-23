Simulator predicts who Arsenal will face in the next round of the Europa League

Arsenal is getting prepared to know their next opponent in the Europa League round of 16 as the round-of-32 second-leg matches are played today.

The Gunners have had a good season in Europe and topped their standings in the group stages, which puts them in a very good position to continue making progress on the continent.

They are not involved in today’s matches, but it could determine who they meet in the next round of the competition.

Football London has simulated the draw and Arsenal is set to face Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma in the round of 16, according to it.

The Italians, however, will have to overcome a first-leg 1-0 deficit against RB Salzburg today before making the next round of the competition.

The Europa League is a tough competition and it gets more challenging now that the Champions League campaigners are also involved.

Roma would be a formidable opponent to face and Jose Mourinho has an outstanding record in Europe, but we can be confident in doing well against them.

We are having a much better season and Mikel Arteta has done some great jobs against more experienced managers since he started coaching Arsenal.

