“Since I was 15” Arteta discusses his admiration for Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has had a lasting influence on Mikel Arteta, who continues to draw on lessons from the City manager as both compete for major honours this season. Arteta began working with Guardiola immediately after retiring as a player in 2016, when he was appointed assistant coach at Manchester City.

Guardiola was reluctant to lose his protégé when Arsenal expressed interest in 2019, but Arteta seized the opportunity to take charge at the Emirates, marking the start of a managerial journey that has seen him guide Arsenal to the top of the Premier League. Since taking the reins, Arteta has impressed with his tactical acumen and leadership, and he could secure the league title this term if the Gunners maintain their form.

Rivalry and respect

Arteta previously defeated Guardiola en route to winning the FA Cup in 2020 and will aim to repeat that achievement when the two meet in the Carabao Cup final. More significantly, City remain Arsenal’s primary rivals for the Premier League crown, and any pursuit of the title will require Arteta to overcome the manager who has been both mentor and benchmark throughout his career.

Despite the competitive nature of their relationship, Arteta continues to regard Guardiola as an important figure in his life. He said, as quoted by the Metro: “I’ve learnt from Pep since I was 15, when we first met at Barcelona. Then I had the privilege to work with him and to experience so many incredible moments together. He was a master, in my opinion the best in history. He has revolutionised the game and the way people understand the game. To be a part of that was just an incredible experience, I’m very, very grateful.”

Learning from a master

Arteta’s acknowledgement highlights the balance between rivalry and respect, showing how formative experiences with a mentor can shape a manager’s approach. His time under Guardiola has clearly influenced his tactical philosophy and management style, providing the tools needed to challenge for both domestic and European honours. As Arsenal aim to secure the Premier League and compete in other competitions, the lessons learned from Guardiola remain central to Arteta’s ongoing success.