Sir Alex Ferguson makes surprise Arsenal revelation before becoming Man United boss

Sir Alex Ferguson is regarded as one of the greatest managers in Premier League history. He spent his entire career in the competition at the helm of Manchester United, transforming them into the most successful club in the league during his tenure.

Since his departure, United has not won the Premier League, and it may take another generation for a manager to replicate his achievements at Old Trafford.

Interestingly, Ferguson could have accomplished all his success at Arsenal, as the Scottish manager recently revealed that he turned down an opportunity to join the Gunners before accepting the Manchester United job.

He disclosed that both Arsenal and Tottenham had approached him prior to United, but he ultimately chose the Red Devils when they expressed interest.

He said on TNT Sports’ YouTube channel: “I turned down Arsenal and I turned down Wolverhampton Wanderers and I turned down Tottenham.

“I said [to Aberdeen chairman Dick Donald] that maybe it was time for me to leave, blah, blah, blah, and he said to me ‘don’t talk like that’.

“You should go only to one club – Manchester United. I never budged until that came long. When it came along, I couldn’t get there quick enough.”

Fergie is one of the best managers ever in the game and it would have been great to have him on our bench, but we had Arsene Wenger who also attained legendary status.

