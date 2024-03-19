Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants Arsenal to win the Premier League this season

Manchester United minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reluctantly admitted that he would prefer Arsenal to win the Premier League.

The Gunners are embroiled in a tough title race alongside Liverpool and Manchester City.

Currently topping the league standings, Arsenal has a promising chance of clinching the championship by the end of the season.

However, despite their advantageous position, the North Londoners still face challenging fixtures ahead, which could make securing the league title difficult. Nevertheless, they carry significant momentum with them.

Liverpool and City, having won the title more recently, are poised to challenge for the top spot once again and remain formidable opponents in the title race.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is not so interested in who wins the title, and when asked, he said, as quoted by Express Sports:

“I hate them all.

“Well you have got Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal. No, I don’t know. They are all the enemy. I couldn’t possibly choose.”

When told it would be good if Arsenal won it, he added: “it would be good.” if the Gunners and Arteta celebrated as a reward for their patience with the Spanish boss.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Predictions do not win games, and our players know this. They have worked very hard to return to the top of the league standings, and we need to keep winning and maintain our superb 2024 form.