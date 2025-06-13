Six Arsenal Women called up for England’s Euro 2025 title defence

England have confirmed their squad for this summer’s UEFA Women’s Euro 2025, with six Arsenal stars included in Sarina Wiegman’s title-defending side. Leah Williamson, Beth Mead, Alessia Russo, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Chloe Kelly and Michelle Agyemang will all travel to Switzerland hoping to retain the crown they famously won at Wembley in 2022.

Arsenal’s Impact on the Lionesses

The Gunners’ strong domestic form has translated into well-earned international recognition. Under the guidance of manager Renee Slegers, Arsenal Women continue to develop talent that thrives at the very top level.

Leah Williamson returns to the international spotlight with the captain’s armband, while Beth Mead’s comeback story continues after a resurgent second half to the season. Alessia Russo, a consistent performer in red and white (who won the WSL’s Golden Boot), looks set to play a pivotal role up front.

Lotte Wubben-Moy and Chloe Kelly bring versatility and composure, while 18-year-old Michelle Agyemang’s inclusion is a statement of her rising profile and maturity beyond her years.

What It Means for Arsenal

With six first-team players involved in England’s campaign, and a number of other Arsenal Women representing their respective countries at the tournament, Arsenal’s summer plans will need to accommodate international absences, particularly when it comes to pre-season preparations and early window recruitment.

Mariona Caldentey has received a call up to represent Spain. Mariona had a phenomenal debut season at the Emirates and was awarded WSL Player of the season. Mariona was also instrumental in Arsenal’s Women’s Champions League win the May 2025.

Stina Blackstenius has received a call up to represent Sweden. Stina scored the winning goal in Arsenal’s Women’s Champions League win.

With Switzerland hosting the tournament, Arsenal’s midfield maestro, Lia Walti, will captain Switzerland at Euro 2025.

It’s a good headache to have. These call-ups signal Arsenal’s growing importance in the women’s game. It’s not just about winning trophies, but about being part of the global conversation.

The club is expected to strengthen in midfield and at full-back, and fans can keep up with all the latest moves in our Arsenal Women news section.

Pride and Pressure

England go into the tournament as reigning champions, but expectations have never been higher. For Arsenal’s six Lionesses, it’s a chance to make history again while flying the flag for their club on the European stage.

