Six more ex-Arsenal stars nominated for the Premier League Hall of Fame

Last week, Arsenal’s Invincible Patrick Vieira was inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame, along with Wayne Rooney. They have joined an elite list of EPL Stars of which Thierry Henry is already a member of course, and now the EPL have decided to honour another six legends this year.

They have issued a list of 25 retired stars, and everyone gets a vote to nominate six of that number, and there just happens to be six ex-Arsenal stars on the list.

Number One just has to be Mr Arsenal – Tony Adams – and he likely to be the very first choice for all Gooners.

My second choice simply must be another lifelong Gooner, Ian Wright, who is not scared to show his support for the Gunners at every opportunity. He is one that certainly keeps his heart on his sleeve, and it bleeds Red!

Another one that was certain to be on that list is our rock of a defender Sol Campbell, who famously won the League at White Hart Lane.

The next two are usually called traitors by the Arsenal failful, for leaving Arsenal in their hour of need – Ashley Cole and Robin van Persie, and it is debatable if any Arsenal fans would give them a vote.

The last one who deserves to be on the list is the keeper Petr Cech for his exploits for Chelsea and Arsenal over the years.

The one player on the list that I feel for certain will not be getting any votes from Gooners is our bitter enemy Jon Terry, and maybe Ruud van Nistelroy….

Vote for your choices for the Hall of Fame here at the official Premier League website. Lett’s make the Gooner Vote count!

Here is the full list of nominees to choose from….