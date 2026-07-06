Six Gunners reach the World Cup quarter-finals as Spain and Belgium await

The FIFA World Cup quarter-final line-up is beginning to take shape, and Arsenal remain well represented as the knockout stages continue.

Sunday’s Round of 16 action saw England and Norway book their places in the last eight, ensuring that several Gunners remain firmly in the hunt for international glory. William Saliba confirmed his place with France at the quarter-finals the previous evening. It also confirmed the end of the road for two Arsenal stars, while there is still plenty to play for as Spain and Belgium prepare to take to the field.

England quartet safely through

England edged past Mexico in an entertaining 3-2 victory to secure their place in the quarter-finals, with four Arsenal players progressing.

Declan Rice completed the full match in midfield, while Bukayo Saka started and provided the assist for Harry Kane’s goal before being substituted during the second half. Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke are also safely through to the last eight as England continue their bid for World Cup success.

Awaiting them in the quarter-finals will be Norway, setting up an intriguing meeting between Arsenal teammates.

Martin Odegaard captained Norway to a memorable 2-1 victory over Brazil, with Erling Haaland scoring both goals to eliminate one of the tournament favourites.

That means Arsenal’s captain will now come up against Rice, Saka, Eze and Madueke for a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

Brazil exit ends tournament for Gabriel and Martinelli

Not every Gunner enjoyed a successful weekend.

Gabriel and Gabriel Martinelli both saw their World Cup dreams come to an end as Brazil were surprisingly knocked out by Norway.

The defeat means Arsenal have already lost two first-team players from the competition at the Round of 16 stage.

More Gunners could join the quarter-final line-up

There is still plenty of Arsenal interest to come before the quarter-final picture is complete.

Spain face Portugal tonight (8pm UK) with David Raya, Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi all hoping to progress, while Leandro Trossard will be aiming to help Belgium overcome the United States later tonight (1am UK).

If both nations are successful, Arsenal’s quarter-final representation will grow even further, with the Gunners guaranteed to have players competing on both sides of the draw.

With several Arsenal stars still chasing World Cup glory, Gooners will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on the remaining Round of 16 ties before attention turns to what promises to be a fascinating quarter-final stage.

What has been your favourite performance from an Arsenal player at this summer’s World Cup so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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