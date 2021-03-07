Six Important Points From Burnley That Sum Up Arsenal’s Season

A Game For Arsenal’s Season by AI
When all is said and done, Mikel Arteta will probably be looking back at so many marginal games that Arsenal have managed to lose this season and shake his head on what could have been, none more so than this one.
In many ways, this game sums up Arsenal’s season under Mikel Arteta.
—Arsenal create chances and are not finishing well. Against Burnley, Aubameyang, Pepe and Saka all had golden chances to put the game out of sight but somehow contrived to put it all off target. Arsenal currently underperform their expected goals. Even during the bad run in November-December, one of our malaises was not just the lack of creativity but also the poor finishing. Now that things are better, we still find a a way to be wasteful and not kill games off when we should. Not finishing your chances simply means that you are risking everything.
—The officiating is not just bad, it has been consistently horrible and has cost us at least 10 points this season. An earlier analysis on this website lists the many wrong refereeing decisions that have ended up costly against us. Eric Pieters’ handball was clearly a penalty and yet it was not given, potentially costing us two points. These crazy decisions add up over the course of a season.
—Individual errors are a major part of where we are on the league table. Granit Xhaka has returned back to gifting away goals to the opposition. Too often this season, we have literally beaten ourselves. Ceballos’ howler against Benfica was just one week ago. The only way out of this cycle is to get more quality players into the club. Yes, everyone makes mistakes, but quality reduces the frequency.
—Individual attackers are not grabbing the golden moments. Despite the Xhaka error and terrible officiating, we were still good enough for a win. All it took was Nicolas Pepe finishing his lunch but somehow, he managed to miss from 5 yards in the 80th minute.
—Saka is a baller. This was one of his poorer performances, yet the 19-year-old managed to get on the end of two major scoring opportunities and switched from the wings to a midfield role on the left. This switch was seamless and allowed us to seize control of an increasingly chaotic game. All day, too, the young lad hustled off the ball and was getting very physical without much trouble. Displaying his wonderful versatility in different phases of a game, Saka is definitely our present and future.
The Burnley game captures much of how our season has gone with incredible accuracy. Mikel Arteta is doing all he can: his team dominates the opposition and carves out chances regularly. Against top opponents, his side is difficult to play through and roll around. The structure of a good team is there but what is lacking are the players who do not make a big error every other week. Unreliable players will cost any manager points over a season. Trust the process, or at least, the tactics. We will soon rid ourselves of all the deadwood and be in a nicer shape next season.
Onwards then to Olympiakos.
Agboola Israel
16 CommentsAdd a Comment
Burnley games always ended up with controversies, like the previous ones that Emery faced. I urge all fans to stop attacking Arteta, Xhaka and other players on social media, because they need to focus on a very important game in EL
I would think if they need to focus they probably shouldn’t be on social media at all?
Criticism is okay though???
Arteta will throw Arsenal into a bottomless pit,we need a top experienced coach to start working with the team for the remainder of the season and create his identity.Allegri and benitez are available
Allegri and Benitez will not make our players stop missing sitters and stop making brainless mistakes.
We don’t miss sitters in every game neither are we denied penalty every game,What we have is a clueless coach no matter how you defend Arteta hard facts suggests he’s incompetent.You will give him time and excuses but the fact is he won’t survive at arsenal for long.
Thats a focus issue, a manager has a large part to play in the focus levels of a team.
Technically speaking every goal conceded is an individual error or a few individual errors. So you can never hold a manager responsible for anything on pitch?
Unfortunately it wasn’t 6 important points we got against burnley this season it was just one … and xhaka was certainly a major reason for that with a red card and de facto own goal … but he’s a symptom of decline as much as a cause … the simple question that arteta loyalists need to ask is how will the club move forward if we finish outside the top 6 (probably the top 8) and with no European trophy … to me … as I predict it will be when not if … it’s obvious though if I am wrong i would reluctantly accept that arteta deserves another year … but what I want to know is if my prediction is right … and it’s just a prediction .., what will the arteta loyalist say then??
Any explanation as to why Martinelli cant get games? Is it an ego thing with Arteta?
Arteta trying to be clever, being pep assistant means he knows it all lol..
The frustrating part for me is the same mistakes continue to be repeated.
1. Insisting on playing from the back when we lack the technical players to do so.
Leno is poor passing out, so throw it FFS! Xhaka is too slow & lacks the technical ability to get himself out of trouble.
Yet a year later we still make the same costly mistakes, players and manager at fault.
2. Inconsistency in his man management. Xhaka gets red cards, gifts goals yet never gets benched. Pepe got red and sat out several matches.
Saliba speks out gets frozen out. Martinelli texts he’s 100% ready to play, hasn’t got a minute or sniff since.
Willian goes to Dubai despite manager saying “no travel” and nothing happens.
Lastly is no style of play whatsoever. Best I can see is negative football and insisting we play out from the back.
We are the embodiment of Arteta when he played midfield at Arsenal.
Negative, slow, side & back passing, without an ounce of creativity or flair. Dull, boring, lacking movement & quick give and go passing.
Doesn’t matter who the players are, we don’t play to their strengths, instead they conform to this insipid, dull, & robotic structure.
Mere puzzle pieces to fit in rather than individual strengths and talents to lift the team.
Arteta has brought in 7 players of his choosing that are better players than what we had.
Mari is better than Sokratis & Mustafi, and I would add Gabriel is also better.
Cedric is a better defensive RB than Bellerin, & I would argue slightly better overall as well.
Partey is world class, Ceballos better than Elneny, Willock, Torreria, & Guendouzi. I’d say Odegaard as well based on his influence in the attack.
Willian, well he should have been a boost, but has been an albatross for most of the season.
Point being, with better players than what Emery had, how are we doing worse? How much accountability does Arteta deserve, and how much for the players? Did Emery overachieve when he lost Europa final and missed 4th by 1 point?
Arteta being trusted to rebuild when he has never built anything in football!
Time Edu does his job as director; be Arteta’s boss not his friend. Tell him Xhaka is gone in the Summer, Luiz will not be returning, and start doing your job of developing our young talent. Saliba, Gabriel, Martinelli, Azeez, etc…
They are the future, so get onboard if you want to be a part of the future as well.
We aren’t City; our manager is not going to spend big and grant Arteta’s player desires. Improve what you have, polish the veterans and sharpen the youth.
Edu needs to be held accountable now, time to be a director, time to set goals & expectations and hold people accountable.
Well said Duran regarding MA having favourites. Despite his blind followers on here it’s clear.
Why do you think he has so many problems with youngsters. He holds grudges and they know no matter how well they do in training certain players will get picked….I’d want to leave ASAP too.
FYI I’m not against MA, I’m just for Arsenal
Azeez and Partey partnership…makes my mouth water!
Watching the Liverpool Fulham game and Fulham are looking very good. You can see they have a style of play and a plan when they walked onto the pitch.
I cannot say the same for Arsenal. I still have no idea how we are trying to play, by the looks of it most of our players feel the same way…looking leaderless on and off the pitch.
Our manager has no idea of our style of play think he just picks the team out of a hat and sends them on to the pitch and let’s them get on with it and just hopes for the best!!